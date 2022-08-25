211121-spt-londonderry_ROY7835

Londonderry players begin their celebration after beating Winnacunnet for the NHIAA Division I football title last season at Exeter High.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

The Londonderry High football team will start the 2022 season where it ended 2021: at the top of the Union Leader High School Power Poll.

Power Poll Aug. 26, 2022

The Lancers, defending Division I and Power Poll champs, were the unanimous No. 1 pick of a seven-member statewide media panel in preseason voting announced Thursday. Londonderry, which beat Winnacunnet High in the 2021 Division I final, received 70 points, outdistancing preseason runner-up Exeter (61 points).