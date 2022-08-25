The Londonderry High football team will start the 2022 season where it ended 2021: at the top of the Union Leader High School Power Poll.
The Lancers, defending Division I and Power Poll champs, were the unanimous No. 1 pick of a seven-member statewide media panel in preseason voting announced Thursday. Londonderry, which beat Winnacunnet High in the 2021 Division I final, received 70 points, outdistancing preseason runner-up Exeter (61 points).
Bishop Guertin (52 points), fellow Gate City club Nashua North (39) and Pinkerton Academy (33) comprised the rest of the top five, with Bedford (30), Winnacunnet (29), Timberlane (28), Salem (27) and Goffstown (6) rounding out the the Top 10.
All top-10 teams play in Division I, including last season's Division II champ, Timberlane, which moved up a division this fall. Other teams receiving at least one vote include Division II's Milford, Pelham (up from Division III), Plymouth and Souhegan, plus Division I member Windham.
Two more voters have joined the Power Poll, which began in 2008: Steve Beals and Nick Anastos of Friday Night Lights New Hampshire Media. They join Chris Duffy, Roger Brown and Alex Hall of the Union Leader, Joe Marchilena of NH-HighSchoolSports.com and Union Leader contributor Dan Doyon.
The first regular-season poll, following Week 1 action, will run Tuesday, Sept. 6. The poll will continue to run Tuesdays through the season, ending on Tuesday, Nov. 29 -- after the last of the state finals, the Division I game on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Regular-season action starts on Friday, Sept. 2. The lone contest that night featuring top-10 clubs will be Bedford at Nashua North at Stellos Stadium (6:30 p.m.). Londonderry begins its title defense that night at Concord (7 p.m.)