Tate Flint

GOFFSTOWN -- The Derryfield School boys lacrosse team had 15 players register at least one goal, assist or ground ball in its 16-3 NHIAA Division II victory over Goffstown at the Goffstown Sports Complex on Friday.

That has been the norm for coach Chris Hettler’s undefeated Cougars, who did not graduate any players from last year’s team that finished runner-up to Portsmouth.