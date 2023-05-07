GOFFSTOWN -- The Derryfield School boys lacrosse team had 15 players register at least one goal, assist or ground ball in its 16-3 NHIAA Division II victory over Goffstown at the Goffstown Sports Complex on Friday.
That has been the norm for coach Chris Hettler’s undefeated Cougars, who did not graduate any players from last year’s team that finished runner-up to Portsmouth.
Derryfield (10-0) will host Timberlane (8-1), a semifinalist last year, on Tuesday at 4 p.m. before traveling to face Portsmouth (9-0) -- the only other unbeaten team in the division -- for the first time since last year’s Division II championship game on Thursday night at 6:30.
“I’m really impressed with the number of guys we’ve been able to play this season,” Hettler said after the Goffstown game. “I don’t think we’ve ever played as many guys before so the depth has been a key for us this year. We’ve been able to play a really fast style because we’ve been able to get out on defense ... because we have guys who can come in and play and contribute.”
The Cougars’ depth has made it difficult for their opponents to figure out the best way to match up against them, Hettler said.
Derryfield outscored its first 10 opponents, 172-36, and its offensive production has not come primarily from one or two players.
The Cougars had 10 goal scorers, led by senior midfielder and Merrimack College commit Quinn Silvio (game-high four goals), in its win over Goffstown.
“With our attack guys, they were a little younger last year,” said senior captain and midfielder/attackman Tate Flint, who is also committed to Merrimack. “This year, they’re a little older, more experienced, more mature, just making better decisions. Plus, they’ve been playing together pretty much since they’ve been here so they’ve got real good chemistry there and it kind of just interlocks with our middies as well.
“It’s kind of just two groups that have really good chemistry and they intermingle really well, too.”
Hettler said a hidden strength for the Cougars has been their 'ride' -- when an opponent causes a turnover, Derryfield’s attackmen do not give them an easy clear, he said. “Teams that don’t prepare well for the clear are going to struggle because these guys attack the whole game long,” Hettler said.
Derryfield is also deep defensively with its senior trio of Dugan Brewer-Little, Tyler Lautieri and Jared Moulton and juniors Tyler Marsden and Max Fowler, who has already logged more than 100 ground balls this season. Junior goalie Parker Lebiedz has been rock solid, Hettler said, coming off his first campaign as Derryfield’s starter last year.
The Cougars have allowed six or fewer goals in each game and shut out Merrimack Valley last week.
Brewer-Little said being disciplined and focused have been the defense’s emphases. Derryfield’s 11-10 win over Westwood (Mass.) on April 29, for example, showed the unit still needs to work on getting a stop when one is most needed, he said.
“The last couple of years, our defense has been kind of average and not really where we want it to be,” Brewer-Little said, “but we feel like we have a good group of personnel this year on the defensive end so we’re just trying to stay locked in and execute the way that we want to for the whole season.”
Junior faceoff specialist Logan Purvis has helped Derryfield’s defense keep opponents off the scoreboard and given the offense plenty of possessions. Hettler said Purvis has consistently won 90% or more of the faceoffs in each game.
Junior attackman/midfielder Chili Cabot, who missed part of last year with a broken wrist, scored the game-winning goal for Derryfield against Westwood with two seconds remaining off an assist from sophomore RJ Proulx. The Cougars were in the unfamiliar position of playing from behind early after allowing the game’s first two goals.
Westwood is ranked eighth in Massachusetts' Division II by LaxNumbers.com.
The Cougars’ next two games against Timberlane and defending Division II champion Portsmouth should provide challenges equal to their bout with Westwood, Hettler said.
“I told the guys after that (Westwood game), it was the first step that made me really believe that, OK, in a clutch moment, we do have what it takes,” Hettler said. “Once we get into playoffs, there’ll be some tests. There’ll be some teams that will throw some things at us that we haven’t seen. We’re going to see it this week when we play Timberlane and Portsmouth.
“It made me really believe that there may be something special with this group.”