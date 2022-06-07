NASHUA — Given the young team he had this year, Derryfield School boys lacrosse coach Chris Hettler wasn’t sure what to expect this spring.
It turned out this new group of Cougars will be taking their coach back to a familiar destination.
Second-seeded Derryfield jumped out to a 6-2 lead after the first quarter of Tuesday night’s Division II semifinal against No. 3 Windham and preserved a cushion the rest of the way in an 11-8 victory at Stellos Stadium.
“Coming into this season, we had a lot of freshmen, a lot of new kids and COVID kind of messed things up for awhile,” Hettler said. “To see them progress through the season has made it very rewarding for me. We lost some games earlier in the year, but we kept saying ‘next chapter, next chapter,’ and we got the kids to believe.”
Derryfield (16-3) returns to its first final since it won four straight titles from 2016-2019. The Cougars will play the winner of Tuesday’s nightcap between No. 4 Timberlane and top-seeded defending champion Portsmouth.
“This feels great. This feels awesome to reach the championship game on Sunday,” Derryfield junior Ethan Flanagan said. “I’m really excited. Coach Hettler is the best coach in the world, so hopefully we can get it for him.”
Max Fowler, Tate Flint and Quinn Silvio all scored to give Derryfield a quick 3-0 start before Alex Ryan (six goals) scored for Windham (15-4). Ryan added another goal, but Chili Cabot and Flint scored to give Derryfield a 5-2 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.
“They couldn’t have come out more locked in and I could see from workouts that they were super focused,” Hettler said. “We felt like we had a good game plan and we took advantage of some good matchups early on and then they locked in on defense today.”
Flanagan wrapped up the quarter scoring when he picked up an errant pass and whipped it from 20 yards out past Windham goalie Jack Milano (nine saves).
“We were just motivated from the start and we were ready to go,” Flanagan said. “We were not going to let this be our last game of season.”
Derryfield’s defense controlled the rest of the game, not allowing Windham closer than three goals. The Cougars led by 7-4 at halftime and 9-5 after three. The Jaguars closed to within 9-6 in the fourth quarter before Flint and Silvio scored to give Derryfield an 11-6 cushion.
“Our guys really played unselfish today,” Hettler said