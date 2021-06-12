Senior Lucy Licata notched six goals and seven key draw controls, and Abbey Carr scored the game-winning goal with 1:31 remaining as the Derryfield School girls beat Hopkinton 12-11 in Laconia last week for their first Division III lacrosse title since 2014.
Carr finished with four goals and two ground balls, Casey Benson had two goals, four assists, five draw controls and one caused turnover, Lily Handwerk had an assist and a draw control, Charlotte Rohfs added an assist and a draw control and Hailey Ramundo registered one draw control, three ground balls and one caused turnover.
Senior goalkeeper Shawna Lesmerises finished with 14 saves, and, defensively, Lauren MacLean (two draw controls, one ground ball), Sphie Riopel (two ground balls, one caused turnover), Leah Hoey (one ground ball, one caused turnover), Lilly Losey (one ground ball, two caused turnover) and Christine Nadeau (one ground ball, one caused turnover) also starred.
The Cougars, who had lost in each of the last three finals — including in 2019 to Hopkinton — led 8-6 at halftime and prevailed after a rain delay in the second half.