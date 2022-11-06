EXETER – A year ago, the Hanover High School and Nashua South boys soccer teams competed in an epic Division I championship game that South survived to win after 11 rounds of penalty kicks.
The teams met again Sunday with everything on the line, but this time the Purple Panthers didn’t need any extra time to get the job done.
Sophomore Revin Olsen’s scored in the 27th minute of the first half, while junior Santiago Somorrostro added a goal late in regulation to lift second-seeded South to a 2-0 victory over No. 5 Hanover for the Division I title at Exeter High School’s William Ball Stadium.
“You win one, you’re happy, but to win it against high-level competition is special,” South coach Tom Bellen said. “Hanover has an amazing program and a history of winning at all levels, so to do that against them it’s pretty impressive.”
South (17-3) outlasted Hanover in last year’s marathon championship game by a 3-2 score (9-8 in penalty kicks). The Purple Panthers won a 2-1 decision against the Bears during this regular season.
“This puts us in the upper echelon, where I wanted this team to be when I took the program over four years ago,” Bellen said. “Now we have those freshmen who have come full circle to see where we should be perennially. We should always be near the top.”
Hanover (16-5) advanced to Sunday’s match after beating top-seeded Windham 3-0 in Wednesday’s semifinals. Hanover won Division I championships in 2013 and 2019, after winning six straight Division II championships from 2005 to 2010.
“I’m very satisfied with how we responded,” Hanover coach Rob Grabill said. “We didn’t panic, we kept the ball on the floor and moved it around. We had some very good chances, but couldn’t finish against a pretty damn good team.
“Full credit to Nashua South; they’re the defending champs and they made it through. This was a classic final.”
Hanover forced South goalie Ansh Khanna to make seven saves on the day, but it was a South defender who made the save of the day to preserve the lead with 12 minutes left in regulation.
The Bears were pressing and caught Khanna out of position, leaving a wide open net for Hanover’s Carter Guerin to attack. South’s Leonel Lopez quickly shifted over to his left on the goal line and headed away Guerin’s blast.
“I saw that side of the net open, so I went there in front of where the kid was,” Lopez said. “I saw him open and I saw him shoot, so I went over and made sure they didn’t score a goal.”
“(Lopez) did that last year in the quarterfinals against Exeter and he did it here again today,” Bellen said. “Discipline is our mantra and that was discipline. He knew where he was supposed to be to block shots like that.”
Hanover had two penalty corners in the remaining time, but Ryder Hayes’ shot off a pass from Guerin sailed over the net.
Somorrostro caught Hanover out of position after the ball was placed and his cross went into an open net to give South a 2-0 lead with under five minutes left in regulation.
“They were all rushing and I see the goaltender come over,” Somorrostro said. “If there is no goalie I can cross it in or shoot it into an open net. I tried to cross it in and somehow it went in.”
Olsen scored his goal to give South a 1-0 lead with 12:18 left in the first half when he beat Hanover goalie Ty Nolon on an assist from Somorrostro.
“I really thought (Somorrosto) would place the ball right in the middle for me; that’s what he always does,” Olsen said. “I just came onto it and it went in.”
Bellen said the turning point to the season was how the team responded after it dropped a 2-0 decision to Nashua North. The Purple Panthers won 10 of their 11 remaining games on the way to Sunday’s title.
“I told these guys after the North game that we were going to win the states because we outplayed North, made a couple of mistakes and lost that game,” Bellen said. “If we cleaned those things, made the tournament and all we had to do was win four games. We were good enough to do it and we came out and did it.”