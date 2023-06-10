Concord
The Concord High softball team celebrates its Division I state title.

 DAN DOYON

PLYMOUTH — After coming up short in the past two Division I championship games, the Concord High School softball team was determined all season to get back and experience what it would be like to be on the winning side when everything is on the line.

The top-seeded Crimson Tide culminated that season mission this year on Saturday against No. 3 Winnacunnet.