PLYMOUTH — After coming up short in the past two Division I championship games, the Concord High School softball team was determined all season to get back and experience what it would be like to be on the winning side when everything is on the line.
The top-seeded Crimson Tide culminated that season mission this year on Saturday against No. 3 Winnacunnet.
Junior pitcher Maddy Wachter tossed 5⅔ innings of perfect ball and finished with a one-hitter, while recently named New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the year Sarah Taylor delivered a key two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to give the Crimson Tide a lead that they’d protect for a 3-2 victory over the Warriors in the Division I championship game at Chase Field.
Concord (20-1) avenged a 5-1 loss to Salem in the 2021 title game and a 1-0 loss to Exeter last year. It marked the program’s eighth championship and first since 2018.
“They were pretty determined. Nothing I could say could motivate more than what happened the past two years,” Concord coach Duke Sawyer said. “They were right there and they weren’t going to be denied.”
Wachter (10 strikeouts) was perfect in protecting a 3-0 lead until Winnacunnet’s Arden Langmaid singled and Kate Gagne walked with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Both eventually scored on the same wild pitch during Lucy Gelbstein’s at-bat, but Wachter ended up striking out Gelbstein to keep Concord ahead 3-2.
“Knowing that this team was behind me, I knew we could pull it off,” Wachter said. “I knew they had the support, I knew they would lay out for everything and leave their blood, sweat and tears on the field. I believed in them so much.”
Winnacunnet (18-4) was down to its last chance when Maeva Shapiro walked to start the seventh inning. Wachter induced an infield fly out by Winnacunnet pitcher Maddy Eaton, and Concord shortstop Brooke Wyatt charged for a slow grounder to throw out Lillian Snow. Wyatt then fielded Cayliegh Adams’ grounder to end the game.
“Even when they got those two runs, it didn’t bother me. In the dugout, we knew we were going to finish the game,” Sawyer said.
Eaton kept Concord scoreless until Olivia Crawford singled with two outs and Delaney Duford walked. Crawford scored on an error off Andie Mureira’s grounder, and Taylor followed with her two-run double to give Concord a 3-0 cushion.
“I just knew we were going to rally and once I saw the runners get on, and we scored that first one, the energy was building,” Taylor said. “I just saw a pitch that I liked and hoped for the best.”
It was a hard-luck loss for Eaton, who allowed no earned runs on four hits.
“That’s how it goes sometimes. I’m super proud of them for getting those two runs in the sixth and we battled like we’ve done all season,” Winnacunnet coach Bill Edwards said. “We competed to the last out.”