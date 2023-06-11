Madison Decota
Coe-Brown’s Madison Decota delivers a pitch in the fifth inning of her three-hit victory over Kingswood in Saturday’s Division II championship game.

 DAN DOYON

PLYMOUTH — The only obstacle left standing between the Kingswood High School softball team and an undefeated march to a Division II championship was defending champion Coe-Brown Northwood Academy.

In Saturday night’s championship game, the Bears informed the Knights that they intended to keep their crown.