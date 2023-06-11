Coe-Brown third baseman Annie Jerome, left, starts the celebration with pitcher Madison Decota (8) after Jerome’s putout wrapped up a 5-1 win over Kingswood in the Division II championship game on Saturday.
Coe-Brown’s Madison Decota delivers a pitch in the fifth inning of her three-hit victory over Kingswood in Saturday’s Division II championship game.
DAN DOYON
DAN DOYON
DAN DOYON
The Coe-Brown Bears celebrate their second straight Division II state championship.
DAN DOYON
Coe-Brown’s Courtney Thomas awaits a greeting from teammates after cracking a three-run homer in the fifth inning of Saturday’s Division II state championship game.
DAN DOYON
PLYMOUTH — The only obstacle left standing between the Kingswood High School softball team and an undefeated march to a Division II championship was defending champion Coe-Brown Northwood Academy.
In Saturday night’s championship game, the Bears informed the Knights that they intended to keep their crown.
Senior pitcher Madison Decota tossed a three-hitter and batterymate Courtney Thomas delivered the big blow with a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to lead Coe-Brown to its second straight title, 5-1, at D&M Field.
“We just took it one play at a time,” Decota said. “We came in with good energy, too, which always helps. We started right away and got the momentum early.”
In his 23rd year as coach, Dave Allis has guided Coe-Brown (17-3) to five Division II championships in nine title game appearances. The Bears beat John Stark 6-1 in last June’s final.
Allis had nothing but praise for the way Decota shut down a Kingswood offense that averaged nearly eight runs per game and had beaten Coe-Brown 7-5 during the regular season. Kingswood was the tournament’s top seed.
“Her best pitch is her rise ball and (the umpire) wasn’t giving either one of us that high strike, so she had to readjust and throw more changeups,” Allis said. “Everything was there. Her speed. She was hitting her spots. Everything she does in practice is perfect. Everything she does, she gives 110%.
“I’ve been coaching 23 years, and she may be the best I’ve ever had.”
Decota (five strikeouts) received an immediate cushion in the top of the first inning. Singles by Haile Comeau and Decota off Kingswood pitcher Morgyn Stevens put runners at the corners, and Thomas followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. Annie Jerome followed an RBI single to make it 2-0.
Kingswood (18-1) got on the scoreboard when Carley Johnson led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a double and scored two batters later on Avery Gregory’s groundout. Decota prevented further damage by striking out Lily Scott to preserve the 2-1 lead.
The Knights had more chances, but Decota worked around two walks in the fifth and a pair of baserunners in the seventh.
“We knew this was going to be tough. We played them in the regular season and they’re the defending state champs,” said Kingswood coach Mike Shaw. “We’ve got a good team. To go undefeated and lose in the state championship is tough, but they’re a solid-hitting team and we knew we were going to be running into some bats today. They’re a great team, I wouldn’t change a thing with my girls.”
Coe-Brown padded its lead when Emma Broadstone led off the fifth with a walk and Comeau followed with a single. With one out, Thomas stepped to the plate and crushed her three-run homer to left field to give the Bears a commanding 5-1 advantage.
Thomas was thrilled to put the exclamation point on a pair of championships to end her high school career.
“It was just an awesome feeling,” Thomas said. “It feels unreal to win back-to-back championships.”