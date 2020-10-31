MANCHESTER — The Concord High School boys cross-country team captured its fourth consecutive Division I Championship and second straight alongside the Crimson Tide girls team at a snow-coated Derryfield Park on Saturday.
Concord won the boys title with a score of 28 after placing five runners in the top 10, including individual champion Eben Bragg (16 minutes, 7.5 seconds) and runner-up Brayden Kearns (personal course record 16:18.2).
Londonderry (50 points), Bishop Guertin of Nashua (105 points), Nashua North (139 points) and Portsmouth (176 points) rounded out the top five boys teams.
The Concord girls edged out runner-up Exeter by seven points with a score of 52. The Crimson Tide had three top-10 finishers in junior Katherine Kennedy (third, 20:10.8), freshman Alina Pincoske (sixth, 20:44.3) and sophomore Molly Nyhan (10th, 21:00.6). All seven Concord runners finished among the top 25.
“It means everything,” Concord boys coach Zach Pocek said of repeating as D-I champion alongside the Crimson Tide girls. “The girls are a fantastic program. I feel honored and blessed every day to be part of the program that I have now and to get to work with these guys every day. They’re truly an exceptional group of athletes in talent and character and in drive so to see that all pay off for them and to know how much they care about it means everything in the world.”
Bragg said the wave start, which was implemented as part of the event’s COVID-19 safety protocols, and the snow did not change his strategy for the race. The senior altered his plan after seeing how other runners approached the start of the race, however.
“My strategy going in was try to let kids lead it out but they kind of just stuck behind me and Brayden, which wasn’t the greatest plan because me and Brayden were kind of running scared the whole time,” said Bragg, who won his first D-I individual championship. “There were just always people behind us ... It wasn’t really the most ideal situation but it worked out.”
The Concord girls were without No. 1 runner and senior captain Morgane Orcutt but Crimson Tide coach Ally Davis said her team’s strength and depth helped it overcome that loss. Davis was especially surprised with Pincoske’s sixth-place finish, which Davis said Concord needed to secure the win.
“It’s a weird year so it’s nice to have something happy happen for them,” Davis said of her runners. “They deserve it and they worked really hard for a long time for this.”
Bedford senior Carly Rinko won the D-I girls individual race for the first time in her career with a time of 19:54.8 to help pace the Bulldogs to a third-place finish with 94 points.
Rinko said she took third place coming down the hills and sprinted the rest of the way after she took the lead in the second-to-last stretch of the course. She finished nearly two seconds ahead of Bishop Guertin junior Mary Kate Finn (19:56.1)
“I went in honestly (with) no expectations,” Rinko said. “I just wanted to have a good last race with my team as a senior and that really helped me out. I had no pressure. I just wanted to have a good race and it worked out.”
Coe-Brown teams rule
Coe-Brown Northwood Academy swept the Division II boys and girls team crowns behind the efforts of first-time individual champions and siblings Aidan and Addison Cox.
Coe-Brown has won three consecutive D-II boys titles and two of the past three D-II girls titles.
Each of the Bears’ runners finished among the top 16 in the girls race and among the top 18 in the boys race.
Coe-Brown co-coach Tim Cox, who is Addison and Aidan’s dad, credited the Bears’ runners for making smart decisions during the pandemic and still working hard to improve throughout the fall.
“No races are too big for them,” Tim said. “They’re just going to rely on each other and race hard.”
Aidan, a sophomore, won the D-II boys race in a meet-record time of 15:15.4, leading it alongside his cousin, senior Luke Tkaczyk, the entire way. Tkaczyk finished with a runner-up time of 15:55.8.
“It always helps to just know he’s going to be there every race,” Aidan said of Tkaczyk.
Aidan also said Addison, a senior, gave him a few helpful tips about the course conditions before his race.
Souhegan of Amherst junior Chloe Trudel led the D-II girls race at the two-mile mark but Addison took the lead for good coming down the hills and finished in 18:21.9. Trudel, who won the D-II race last year, finished as the runner-up in 18:28.8.
Addison has Lyme disease, which affected her all last fall including during the Division II title race in which she finished seventh. This season, she said she is in the best shape of her life.
“My dad is the coach of Coe-Brown and I grew up watching people run here my whole childhood so it means a lot to win (Saturday),” an emotional Addison said after the girls race.
The Monadnock of Swanzey boys placed four runners in the top 10 to capture the Division III boys crown for the second time in program history. Senior Tyler Hebert led the Huskies with his third-place time of 16:51.6.
Junior Anna O’Reilly (seventh, 20:30.2) was one of five Hopkinton runners to place in the top 21 of the girls race to help lead the Hawks to their second Division III championship in three years.
Portsmouth Christian Academy of Dover sophomore Brianna Malone won the D-III girls race in 19:22.7. Gilford sophomore Patrick Gandini won the D-III boys race in 16:06.8.
The top six Division I, top five Division II and top four Division III teams and the top-five individual finishers on non-qualifying teams in each division will race at the Meet of Champions next Saturday at Mine Falls in Nashua.
NHIAA State Championships
At Derryfield Park, Manchester
Division I
Boys team results
1. Concord, 28; 2. Londonderry, 50; 3. Bishop Guertin, 105; 4. Nashua North, 139; 5. Portsmouth, 176; 6. Exeter, 213; 7. Nashua South, 239; 8. Winnacunnet, 242; 9. Merrimack, 243; 10. Bedford, 271; 11. Alvirne, 277; 12. Salem, 286; 13. Manchester Memorial, 287; 14. Dover, 312; 15. Timberlane, 433; 16. Manchester Central, 481.
Boys individual results
1. Eben Bragg, Concord, 16:07.5; 2. Brayden Kearns, Concord, 16:18.2; 3. Ryan Young, Londonderry, 16:30.7; 4. Matthew Griffin, Londonderry, 16:34.8; 5. Tyler Sheedy, Dover, 16:36.5; 6. Nate Fondakowski, BG, 16:51.2; 7. Ryan Ciesluk, Concord, 16:56.9; 8. Zachary Hooper, Concord, 16:57.1; 9. Sean Clegg, Londonderry, 16:59.7; 10. Sam Hilts, Concord, 17:01.4.
Girls team results
1. Concord, 52; 2. Exeter, 59; 3. Bedford, 94; 4. Bishop Guertin, 127; 5. Dover, 131; 6. Nashua South, 148; 7. Nashua North, 213; 8. Londonderry, 221; 9. Portsmouth, 241; 10. Winnacunnet, 265; 11. Salem, 294; 12. Timberlane, 344; 13. Merrimack, 360; 14. Manchester Memorial, 376.
Girls individual results
1. Carly Rinko, Bedford, 19:54.8; 2. Mary Kate Finn, BG, 19:56.1; 3. Katherine Kennedy, Concord, 20:10.8; 4. Anna Madden, Exeter, 20:25.6; 5. Fiona Lee, Bedford, 20:43; 6. Alina Pincoske, Concord, 20:44.3; 7. Nadezhda Zhecheva, Nashua South, 20:45.2; 8. Meadow Gregory, Exeter, 20:54.9; 9. Fiona Doherty, BG, 20:58.2; 10. Molly Nyhan, Concord, 21:00.6.
Division II
Boys team results
1. Coe-Brown, 23; 2. Windham, 77; 3. Hanover, 98; 4. Sanborn, 111; 5. Oyster River, 114; 6. Souhegan, 182; 7. ConVal, 190; 8. Kearsarge, 243; 9. John Stark, 323; 10. Hollis/Brookline, 324; 11. Merrimack Valley, 333; 12. Milford, 334; 13. Kingswood, 365; 14. Lebanon, 374; 15. Goffstown, 417; 16. Pembroke, 443; 17. Kennett, 448; 18. Pelham, 490; 19. Plymouth, 495; 20. Laconia, 542.
Boys individual results
1. Aidan Cox, Coe-Brown, 15:15.4; 2. Luke Tkaczyk, Coe-Brown, 15:55.8; 3. Jared Khalil, Sanborn, 16:06.9; 4. Rohan Rai, Windham, 16:12.3; 5. Lars Hogne, Coe-Brown, 16:12.7; 6. Michael Killian, Windham, 16:13.6; 7. Carter Sylvester, Coe-Brown, 16:13.6; 8. Wyatt Mackey, Coe-Brown, 16:26.7; 9. Logan Mihelich, Coe-Brown, 16:29; 10. Trey Gonzalez, Windham, 16:31.8.
Girls team results
1. Coe-Brown, 36; 2. Hanover, 80; 3. Souhegan, 93; 4. Kearsarge, 147; 5. Lebanon, 161; 6. Oyster River, 180; 7. Kennett, 217; 8. Windham, 251; 9. Bow, 269; 10. Milford, 277; 11. John Stark, 310; 12. Plymouth, 312; 13. Merrimack Valley, 320; 14. Kingswood, 322; 15. Hollis/Brookline, 390; 16. Pembroke, 404.
Girls individual results
1. Addison Cox, Coe-Brown, 18:21.9; 2. Chloe Trudel, Souhegan, 18:28.8; 3. Sophia Reynolds, Merrimack Valley, 19:37.1; 4. Riley Roach, Hanover, 19:51.5; 5. Stephanie Svedsen, Souhegan, 19:56.3; 6. Mallory Taylor, Coe-Brown, 20:05.7; 7. Sarah Glueck, Hanover, 20:10.4; 8. Sheldyn Fisher, Coe-Brown, 20:17.6; 9. Lili Baer, Kearsarge, 20:18.4; 10. Samantha Lemay, Coe-Brown, 20:25.2.
Division III
Boys team results
1. Monadnock, 45; 2. Mascenic, 57; 3. Conant, 96; 4. Hopkinton, 119; 5. Newfound, 178; 6. Mascoma, 210; 7. Gilford, 244; 8. St. Thomas Aquinas, 254; 9. Winnisquam, 262; 10. Trinity, 269; 11. Bishop Brady, 283; 12. Fall Mountain, 295; 13. Portsmouth Christian, 311; 14. Prospect Mountain, 312; 15. Campbell, 322; 16. Belmont, 364; 17. Epping, 384; 18. Derryfield, 409.
Boys individual results
1. Patrick Gandini, Gilford, 16:06.8; 2. Landen Vaillancourt, Mascenic, 16:45.6; 3. Tyler Hebert, Monadnock, 16:51.6; 4. Harry Ryan, Monadnock, 17:07.4; 5. Ethan Vitello, Conant, 17:09.4; 6. Connor Traffie, Mascenic, 17:30.2; 7. Ben Daniels, Hopkinton, 17:37.1; 8. Mitchell Hill, Monadnock, 17:46.1; 9. Donovan Lombara, Monadnock, 17:47.5; Drew Traffie, Mascenic, 17:57.7.
Girls team results
1. Hopkinton, 67; 2. Campbell, 110; 3. Portsmouth Christian, 133; 4. Gilford, 137; 5. Mascenic, 155; 6. St. Thomas Aquinas, 168; 7. Conant, 170; 8. Monadnock, 174; 9. Bishop Brady, 185; 10. Newmarket, 202; 11. Prospect Mountain, 202; 12. Trinity, 314.
Girls individual results
1. Brianna Malone, Portsmouth Christian, 19:22.7; 2. Liza Corso, Portsmouth Christian, 19:24.1; 3. Catherine Stow, Gilford, 19:59; 4. Delaney Swanson, Monadnock, 20:04.4; 5. Katie Palmateer, Bishop Brady, 20:06.9; 6. Megan Whitnell, Campbell, 20:17.6; 7. Anna O’Reilly, Hopkinton, 20:30.3; 8. Cailey Stockwell, Hopkinton, 20:38.2; 9. Veronica Dowd, Prospect Mountain, 21:06.4; 10. Alyssa Hall, Monadnock, 21:07.9.