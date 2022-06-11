MANCHESTER — The season ended just as Liam Doyle envisioned it would: With he and his Pinkerton Academy teammates celebrating a championship Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium.
Doyle certainly did his part. He went the distance, limiting Londonderry to two hits, and struck out 15 to lead the Astros to a 2-0 victory and the Division I title.
Doyle, a senior who will join the Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League next week before heading off to play at Coastal Carolina, threw 107 pitches. He finished the season with a 7-2 record and struck out 125 batters in 61 2/3 innings.
“I knew this team was going to pull through at the end,” Doyle said. “We’re a tough, gritty team.
“My stuff was great. I felt really confident on the mound. I didn’t see many hard-hit balls at all. It was such a relief. I’ve been working so hard for this all season.”
Shortstop Brandon Horne and designated hitter Tom Rioux drove in Pinkerton’s runs. Rioux had a two-out double that scored Jackson Marshall with the game’s first run in the second inning, and Brandon Horne’s two-out single scored Lorenzo Corsetto in the fifth.
The second-seeded Astros (21-3) won the Division I title for the first time since 1986, when they topped Keene, 3-2, in the final.
“I’m happy for the kids,” Pinkerton coach Steve Campo said. “These kids would have ran through a wall for this.”
Pinkerton had four hits in the game, all of which came against Londonderry starter Kevin Rourke. Michael Crowley came on in relief of Rourke with one out in the sixth. Catcher Cole Yennaco and Corsetto had the other Pinkerton hits.
“Kevin is a very good pitcher,” Campo said. “I don’t know if he was throwing a curveball or a changeup with a little break to it, but whatever it was, he got us on our front foot a lot. I expected us to hit a little more, but the way he threw it was tough to get a barrel on him consistently.”
Fourth-seeded Londonderry, which lost its first three games, completed its season with a 17-7 record.
Right fielder Adam Wholley and Johan Pena had Londonderry’s hits, both of which were singles. Those were Londonderry’s only baserunners.
“We ran into arguably the best pitcher in the state today and he was on top of his game,” Londonderry coach Brent Demas said. “It was a heck of a pitchers’ duel.”
Campo, who graduated from Londonderry in 2003, played baseball for the Lancers in Demas’ first season as the program’s head coach.
“I’m happy for him,” Demas said. “I know how much time he puts into baseball at Pinkerton and for the state of New Hampshire. If I can’t win it, I’m happy for him.”