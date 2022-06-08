NASHUA — Both coaches said delivering the first punch was going to be important in Wednesday’s NHIAA baseball semifinal between second-seeded Pinkerton Academy and sixth-seeded Exeter, and the Astros landed the first blow.
Pinkerton grabbed the momentum by taking an early three-run lead and played errorless baseball en route to a 7-1 triumph at Holman Stadium.
The Pinkerton offense did a good chunk of its damage in the second inning, when it was aided by two Exeter errors and took a 3-0 lead. Nick Rioux, Liam Doyle and Reilly Beaulieu scored in the inning. Pinkerton (20-3) also received an RBI single from Lorenzo Corsetto.
Corsetto, who had two hits in the game, bats ninth in the batting order.
Four of Pinkerton’s seven runs were unearned.
“Uncharacteristic,” Exeter coach Bruce Joyce said. “Our pitching and defense have been outstanding all year and we wouldn’t have expected anything less here today. We had a couple plays in the infield that we didn’t come up with and those did hurt. They weren’t easy plays, but usually plays we can make.
“They grabbed the momentum right away — and we haven’t given up much all year. Give them credit. They made it happen early, got us behind and they’re not an easy team to play from behind against.”
The Astros added a run in the fifth, and three more in the sixth.
“It was good to get a couple runs early,” Pinkerton coach Steve Campo said. “Then you relax a little bit. You could feel it.”
Tom Rioux pitched 5 1/3 innings to earn the win and raise his record to 9-0. He allowed a run on three hits, walked two and struck out eight. Max Lukeman kept Exeter off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
Exeter (15-7) had one hit through the first five innings.
“I was very impressed with the way Tom came out and set the tone for us early,” Campo said. “Our offensive approach was we wanted to jump on Parker (Exeter pitcher Parker Lendrum) early. There’s a reason he’s going to Southern New Hampshire. Our goal was to try and get on him early and not let him get to his secondary stuff. I thought we did a pretty good job of attacking his fastball early in counts.”
Shortstop Brandon Horne had three hits for Pinkerton, which will face the winner of Wednesday night’s second semifinal between fourth-seeded Londonderry (16-6) and top-seeded Portsmouth (19-1) in Saturday’s Division I championship game at Delta Dental Stadium (4 p.m.). Center fielder Jacob Albert added a two-run single in the sixth for the Astros.
Center fielder Jake Wiberg had two of Exeter’s three hits. Lendrum, who gave up four runs (one earned) in five innings, added an RBI single that scored Wiberg in the sixth.
Saturday will be Pinkerton’s first appearance in a championship game since 2014, when it dropped a 4-1 decision to Londonderry.
“We have to tip our hat to them,” Joyce said. “They got it done.
“Proud of our guys for getting this far. Didn’t work out for us today.”