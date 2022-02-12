DERRY — Portsmouth High School had no answer for Jackson Marshall on Saturday afternoon.
Marshall, a 6-foot-7-inch center/forward, scored his team’s first 13 points and finished with a game-high 29 points to lead Pinkerton Academy to a 56-50 triumph over Portsmouth in the NHIAA Division I boys basketball quarterfinals at Pinkerton Academy.
Marshall made each of his three 3-point field goals in the first quarter.
“I thought we did a good job fronting him in the post to start the game, and then he steps out in the first quarter and bangs three 3s,” Portsmouth coach John Mulvey said. “He just hit shots in our face. He’s a tough player. He can score from every level. Our goal was to be physical, but he has about six inches on our tallest guy.
“Normally you’re OK with somebody that size outside the paint, but he can shoot it so well he got them going early. Then he started to work his way back inside. He’s a tough player to guard. I thought we battled, but their size wore us down a little bit toward the end.”
Fifth-seeded Portsmouth (14-6) hung tough for most of the game thanks to 10 3-pointers, but the fourth-seeded Astros (17-3) went up by 10 on a putback by Anthony Chinn with 3:06 to play in the third.
Pinkerton led by as many as 15 in the fourth, but the game still had an interesting ending. Portsmouth trailed by seven points when Pinkerton was called for a foul with 24.9 seconds to play, and then Tyrone Chinn was called for a technical foul as well. Portsmouth pulled within five, 55-50 by making its two free throws, but failed to score on its ensuing possession.
It was the second technical Pinkerton received in the game. Marshall was hit with a technical with 5:51 to play.
“The big thing for us is composure,” Pinkerton coach Dave Chase said. “Keeping our emotions in check, and executing. Not making the game too big.”
Pinkerton played much of the first half without the Chinn brothers, who both found themselves in early foul trouble, but still led 24-18 entering the third.
Anthony Chinn finished the game with 10 points and was the only other Pinkerton player to score in double figures. Tyrone Chinn and Sean Jenkins each had six.
Portsmouth received 15 points from Jack Radcliffe, 13 from Carmine Zingariello and 11 from Matt Minckler.
“We competed and I thought we defended really well,” Chase said. “They hit some 3s near the end to get back into the game, but we did a good job defending.”
Pinkerton will play Trinity in Wednesday night’s semifinals (7:30) at a site to be determined.
“They’re tough,” Mulvey said when he was asked what it will take to knock off Pinkerton. “A team is going to have to have some size to beat them. You also have to make some shots against them and you don’t get a lot of twos, just because of their sheer size, so you’re not getting a lot of layups. You have to make some shots from the outside.”