Marshall
Buy Now

Pinkerton's Jackson Marshall goes up over a Nashua North defender to score during Wednesday night's state Division I semifinal at Exeter High School.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

EXETER — Jackson Marshall was too tough for Nashua North to handle Wednesday night, and he helped steer second-seeded Pinkerton Academy into Sunday’s NHIAA Division I boys basketball championship game.

Marshall tossed in a game-high 36 points in Pinkerton’s 75-55 victory over third-seeded Nashua North in the Division I semifinals at Exeter High School.