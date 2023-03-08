EXETER — Jackson Marshall was too tough for Nashua North to handle Wednesday night, and he helped steer second-seeded Pinkerton Academy into Sunday’s NHIAA Division I boys basketball championship game.
Marshall tossed in a game-high 36 points in Pinkerton’s 75-55 victory over third-seeded Nashua North in the Division I semifinals at Exeter High School.
The Astros (20-1) will play top-seeded Bedford for the championship Sunday night (7) at the University of New Hampshire. The Bulldogs beat Nashua South 79-56 in Wednesday night's late semifinal.
“When we score, we defend,” Pinkerton coach Dave Chase said. “When we don’t score, we kind of defend. Once we started hitting a few shots, they didn’t have an answer for Jackson inside. It takes a lot of pressure off a lot of guys when he’s making shots. He’s a man out there.”
Marshall added 14 rebounds in the victory.
“We were hitting shots and we definitely played better defense than we did against Bedford (Pinkerton’s only loss) to keep their defense under control,” Marshall said. “I was hitting my shots early, which made them not be able to double me in the back. That helped because I feel I can go one-on-one with anyone.”
Anthony Chinn scored 13 for the Astros, who received nine points from his brother Tyrone Chinn.
North (19-2) played catch up for most of the night. The Titans trailed by 14 at halftime and cut that deficit to six points, 54-48, early in the third, but never got any closer.
“We needed them to miss a few more and for us to make a few more,” North coach Steve Lane said. “We made a run in the first half and a run in the second half. We just couldn’t sustain it.”
Parth Miglani led North with 22 points. Jayden Montgomery had 14 and Robinson Rodriguez finished with eight.
Pinkerton scored the game’s first 10 points and led 20-13 after one quarter, but North tied the game, 22-22, on a Montgomery free throw with 6:19 remaining in the second quarter. The Astros scored the next nine points however, and led 31-22 with 4:26 left in the half.
Pinkerton had its largest lead — 16 points — after Marshall made two free throws with less than a minute left in the second quarter. The Astros led 44-30 at halftime and Marshall had 23 points in the half.
The Astros and Titans did not meet during the regular season.
“What are you going to do against (Marshall)?” Lane said. “He makes perimeter shots, he’s physically imposing in the paint, which makes it tough to front and deny that entry post pass without giving up a three.”
Bedford 79, Nashua South 56: A dominant fourth quarter propelled Bedford past fourth-seeded Nashua South and into Sunday's final against Pinkerton. The Bulldogs beat the Astros 91-76 in Bedford during the regular season. That remains Pinkerton’s only loss.
South (16-5) was within three points after three quarters, but the Bulldogs (19-1) outscored the Panthers 28-8 in the final eight minutes.
South led 24-20 after one quarter, but Bedford started the second quarter on a 9-0 run. It was 36-36 at halftime. The Bulldogs led 51-48 entering the fourth.