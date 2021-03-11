When Bishop Guertin boys basketball coach John Fisher reviews Winnacunnet games from this season, he may not see a mirror image of his team, but he does see plenty of similarities.
In terms of scoring and other factors, two balanced teams will be on the floor when BG (18-4) meets Winnacunnet (12-3) in Saturday’s Division I championship game at Oyster River High School in Durham (6 p.m.).
“Those guys, like us, seem to like each other,” Fisher said. “You can get that vibe from watching the games. They’re generous with the basketball and, like us, they really don’t seem to care who’s going to carry the team scoring, because they can all score.
“We have guys who can handle the ball. They have guys who can handle the ball. They have guys who can shoot. We have guys who can shoot. We got bigs. They got bigs.
“If you’re listing basic capabilities, we’re probably pretty similar. A lot of this is going to come down to which kids match up well against other kids.”
BG advanced out of Region Four with victories over Nashua South (62-48), Nashua North (70-44) and Alvirne (54-40) before it beat Londonderry 55-38 in Wednesday night’s semifinals.
Winnacunnet beat Exeter (56-53 in overtime) and Portsmouth (54-43) to move out of Region One, and then earned a 61-48 victory over Trinity in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
Each of Winnacunnet’s three losses came against Exeter, which also handed BG two of its four setbacks.
BG is playing in the Division I championship game for the first time since 2013, when it lost to Trinity 50-46. BG’s most recent Division I championship came in 2011. The Cardinals beat Trinity 54-46 in the final that season.
This is Winnacunnet’s first trip to the Division I final since a 61-59 double-overtime loss to Pinkerton Academy in 2010. Winnacunnet hasn’t celebrated a Division I championship since 1992, when it beat Keene 48-43 in the final. Current Winnacunnet coach Jay McKenna was a member of that Winnacunnet team.
BG has 10 seniors on its roster. Winnacunnet has eight.
“I’ve watched seven of their games and through that, I can envision what might work for us,” Fisher said. “The kids don’t want to hear every little thing, they just want to hear two or three things. We’re just trying to fine-tune what will help them do what they do best.”
Saturday’s Boys Basketball Finals
DIVISION I
At Oyster River High School (6 p.m.)
Winnacunnet vs. Bishop Guertin
DIVISION II
At Exeter High School (5 p.m.)
Pelham vs. Lebanon
DIVISION III
At Laconia High School (5 p.m.)
Gilford vs. Hopkinton
DIVISION IV
At Plymouth Regional High School (5 p.m.)
Portsmouth Christian vs. Woodsville