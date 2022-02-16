EXETER – Keith Bike said his Trinity High School boys basketball team played some of its best basketball during Wednesday night’s NHIAA Division I semifinal against Pinkerton Academy, and it would be hard to argue otherwise.
Top-seeded Trinity made nine 3-pointers and had four players score in double figures in its 74-57 triumph over Pinkerton.
The victory earned Trinity (18-1) a spot in Sunday’s Division I championship game, where the Pioneers will face third-seeded Goffstown at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gym (10 a.m.). Goffstown beat Nashua North in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
“I think at both ends … we were a two-way team today,” Bike said. “We needed to (play their best). Look how good Pinkerton is. We needed to come in here and play our best basketball. You’re supposed to be playing your best basketball when you’re in the Final Four or the championship game. We just need to do it for one more game.”
Devon Ellis (20), Tyler Bike (16), Mark Nyomah (15) and Andrew Politi (12) were the Pioneers who scored in double figures. Politi also had to guard 6-foot-7, 260-pound Pinkerton center Jackson Marshall, who scored 16 points – four less than his regular season average. Politi also helped hold Marshall to 16 points when Trinity beat Pinketon 52-44 during the regular season.
“Andrew played him great,'' Bike said. “His tenacity and his will to win is better than any other kid I’ve ever had.”
Pinkerton (17-4) received a game-high 29 points from Anthony Chinn.
Trinity led 16-11 after one quarter, 33-27 at halftime and 53-39 entering the fourth.
The game’s key stretch may have come at the start of the third, when the Pioneers used a 14-2 run to take a 47-29 lead.
Trinity’s only loss this season came against Goffstown (67-58).