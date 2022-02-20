DURHAM — In a game where the Trinity High School boys basketball team scored 25 points off turnovers, the biggest play was a turnover that didn’t result in points.
Goffstown trailed by two points and had the ball with 9.1 seconds to play when Trinity point guard Tyler Bike picked off a pass and dribbled out the remaining time on the clock to give the Pioneers a 64-62 victory over the Grizzlies in Sunday’s NHIAA Division I championship game at the University of New Hampshire.
“They ran a double screen the other time and Aiden O’Connell got a 3, so when I saw the screen I was saying, ‘Switch’ and we had a great switch and I was able to jump the pass and make a steal,” Bike said. “I looked up at the clock and there were three seconds left. There was a big smile on my face. Then I looked at my dad (Trinity coach Keith Bike) and he was tearing up.”
The victory gave top-seeded Trinity (19-1) its first championship since it beat Bishop Guertin 50-46 in the 2013 Division I championship game. Third-seeded Goffstown finished its season with a 18-4 record.
“We had the ball in (point guard Rob Baguidy’s) hands and there’s no one else in the state we’d rather have in that situation,” Goffstown coach Ryan Cowette said. “We wanted to get downhill, but credit Trinity. They played it well.”
Both teams shot over 50% for the game. Goffstown made 23 of its 39 field goal attempts (59%) and Trinity was 25 of 49 from the field (51%).
Bike led Trinity with 23 points. He also had four assists and two steals. Mark Nyomah (12), Andrew Politi (12) and DeVohn Ellis (10) also scored in double figures for the Pioneers. Nyomah had a game-high eight rebounds.
O’Connell led Goffstown with 23 points. Peyton Strickland added 12 points, and Mason Blondeau finished with 11. Baguidy had six points and 10 assists.
“I thought the kids played really hard,” Cowette said. “Did the best they could, obviously. It was a well-played game. Happy for the Trinity guys, and you hurt for our guys.”
Trinity led 20-13 after one quarter and 37-32 at halftime, but Goffstown carried a 50-46 lead into the fourth. One of the game’s biggest moments came when Bike was fouled with 4:29 to play. A technical was called on Strickland after the play and Bike made each of his four free throws to turn a 50-49 deficit into a 53-50 lead. Goffstown never regained the lead after that.
“What happened with all the free throws — that was a big moment in the game,” Cowette said. “I thought we battled back really well after that. Proud of our guys. At the end of the day, they made one more play.”
Goffstown handed Trinity a 67-58 loss — Trinity’s only loss — during the regular season. The Pioneers had nine steals in the rematch, including one that sealed the victory.
“Tyler, you know, that’s him,” Keith Bike said. “At the end of the game with the steal. He’s played his butt off on defense all year, so it’s just a fitting way to end it.”