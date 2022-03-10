MANCHESTER -- The Exeter High School boys hockey team’s season-long struggle of slow starts continued in the NHIAA Division I semifinals.
Bedford did all its scoring in the first period and withstood the Blue Hawks’ rally attempt the rest of the way to secure a 3-2 victory Wednesday night at JFK Coliseum.
Second-seeded Bedford (17-2-1) will play two-time defending champion and top-seeded Concord (18-0-2) in the Division I championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m. at SNHU Arena. Concord defeated Hanover, 5-1, in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
The Bulldogs and Concord were supposed to meet in the 2020 Division I final before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and instead shared the title that year.
Third-seeded Exeter finished the season with a 13-6-1 record.
“That’s kind of been our Achilles’ heel all year is the slow starts have killed us all year,” Exeter coach Paul DiMarino said. “Unfortunately, we dug ourselves too big of a hole to come back from this time.”
Bedford opened the game’s scoring 1:25 in with a goal from junior forward Javin Manfield. Teammates Dom Tagliaferro and Ethan Larochelle both scored power-play goals over the final 7:09 of the opening period to give Bedford a 3-0 lead entering the first intermission.
“You can’t take penalties against a team that's that fast, that can move the puck like that,” DiMarino said. “You just can’t.”
Bedford went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 2-for-3 on the power play.
Larochelle also scored a power-play goal in the Bulldogs’ 5-2 quarterfinal win over Bishop Guertin. Bedford first-year coach Jon Garrity said the power play struggled during the regular season and joked he does not want to jinx the unit ahead of Saturday’s final.
“We focused a lot on it the last few practices,” Garrity said. “My assistant coaches, I really gave them the power on the power play. I tried running it earlier in the season and it just wasn’t clicking. Being a first-year coach, you’ve got to figure out what you can do and then be able to relinquish some of that power. The assistant coaches have done a great job drawing up different power plays now and the boys have really bought into it and we’re starting to see the results of it.”
The Bulldogs outshot Exeter, 17-5, in the first period and 34-28 overall.
After testing Bedford goaltender Matthew Desmond with several dangerous shots in the second period, the Blue Hawks put a puck by the senior with 2:12 left before the intermission.
Exeter junior forward Cam Snee collected the rebound in the slot following classmate Ty Robinson’s try and shot it through Desmond’s legs.
Earlier in the period, Desmond (26 saves) denied a Snee shot in front during a Blue Hawks power play, Cam Keaveney’s shot from the high slot and two promising Robinson chances.
“Coming out, I think we were a little timid and you can’t be timid, but we settled into it in the second period and we started going,” DiMarino said.
Senior forward Ean Malay pulled Exeter within one with 4:26 left with his rebound goal.
Exeter pulled senior goaltender Henry Fraser (31 saves) for the extra skater with about one minute remaining but had to briefly put him back in for a defensive-zone faceoff.
Bedford had only five defensemen available. Junior captain and defenseman Luke Moores missed the game with a stomach bug.
“We knew that they (the Blue Hawks) were going to come back,” Garrity said. “It was not going to be a blowout. ... Realistically, they were going to wake up and they did and they came out strong but we weathered the storm.”