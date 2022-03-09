MANCHESTER — Aside from intermissions and stoppages in play, the Concord High School boys hockey team gave Hanover goaltender Luke Ives little reprieve in the NHIAA Division I semifinals Wednesday night at JFK Coliseum.
Five players scored for Concord en route to its 5-1 victory in which it outshot Hanover, 41-18.
Top-seeded and two-time defending champion Concord (18-0-2) will play the winner of Wednesday’s late semifinal between third-seeded Exeter and second-seeded Bedford in the Division I championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m. at SNHU Arena. Fourth-seeded Hanover finished the season with a 13-6-1 record.
Concord peppered Ives (36 saves) with 29 shots on goal over the first two periods and at least 11 in each frame.
“We knew that this goalie, he was a pretty solid goalie,” Concord senior right wing and co-captain Tyler Coskren said. “Although we knew that if we could get as many shots as possible and not get shots blocked, we’d be able to put a few goals in.”
After several promising possessions for the Crimson Tide, they scored the game’s first two goals over the last six minutes of the first period.
Concord senior center Cam McGonigle opened the game’s scoring with 5:55 remaining before the first intermission, when he went top shelf on Ives following a Hanover defensive-zone turnover.
Brooks Craigue doubled the Crimson Tide’s advantage 1:15 later. The co-captain and junior center scooped up a rebound in front and then tucked a backhanded goal by Ives inside the near post.
A.J. Fennelly gave Concord a 3-0 lead with his short-handed goal that came 1:26 into the second period.
Hanover answered at the 3:17 mark of the middle frame, when senior forward Van Bailey beat Crimson Tide senior netminder Will Pegnam (17 saves) glove side.
Bailey was a career junior varsity player until he got called up to the varsity roster about midway through this season.
“I thought we started to turn things around a little bit in the second period,” Bears coach Dick Dodds said. “Giving up that short-handed (goal) early kind of hurt but we battled back. ... Our offense started clicking a little better in the second period but you just can’t play catch-up against Concord.”
Coskren notched a rebound power-play goal 3:36 into the third period to build his team a 4-1 lead. His goal came 13 seconds into the man advantage.
“If they (the Bears) go 3-2, it’s hang-on time,” Concord coach Dunc Walsh said. “The power-play goal was huge.”
Concord finished 1-for-3 on the power play and killed off the lone penalty it took.
Concord junior defenseman Joey Tarbell capped the game’s scoring 7:07 into the final frame with his goal from the high slot.
“We knew it was not going to be easy but tonight we just played really well, I thought,” Walsh said.