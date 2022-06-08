EXETER — It appeared that the Bishop Guertin High School boys lacrosse team had taken control by halftime of Wednesday night’s Division I semifinal against Pinkerton Academy.
The defending Division I champion Cardinals closed out the first half by scoring the final three goals to take a 6-2 lead, but the sixth-seeded Astros came out in the third quarter and gave Bishop Guertin all it could handle in trimming its deficit to one goal.
Bishop Guertin responded to that counterpunch by scoring the last six goals of the game on the way to a 13-6 win at Exeter High School.
“The third quarter, we got the first goal to go up 7-2 and that was the only stretch where we didn’t play well when they went on a 4-0 run,” Bishop Guertin coach Chris Cameron said. “This was a much tighter game than a 13-6 score, but I did feel that other than the six- to eight-minute stretch in the third, we were in total control of the game.”
Bishop Guertin moved on to a 17th straight title game on Sunday night when it faces the winner of Tuesday’s nightcap between No. 4 Londonderry and top-seeded Exeter.
The Cardinals have won 10 of 16 championships games since 2005, including last season’s against Exeter.
The Cardinals were three weeks removed from a 16-4 victory over the Astros.
“We knew they had to play zone and I give their coach a lot of credit; they play a good zone,” Cameron said. “Our game plan coming out in the fourth was to score right away unless they stalled. So once we pulled them out, we were in control.”
Matt Feole and Joe Gallo scored once and Ricky Spellman netted two goal to bring Pinkerton (11-9) within 7-6, and nearly tied the game, but Bishop Guertin goalie Zach Connerty came up with two of his 12 saves on the night.
Jacob Carob ended the scoring drought to send BG into the fourth quarter with an 8-6 lead. Connor Guibord fed Tim Kiely (three goals) to open the quarter for Bishop Guerton, while Cancer Dunsmoor and Brady Dumont scored to boost the lead to 11-6.
BG led 3-2 in the first half when Connor Bouvier, Dumont and Kevin Broderick scored to give the Cardinals a 6-2 lead.
“There were two keys to that game,” Cameron said. “When we were up 3-2 in the second and went on a 3-0 run. Then we scored the goal to break the streak and we needed to hit them with another run.”