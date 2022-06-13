EXETER -- Bishop Guertin of Nashua boys lacrosse coach Chris Cameron estimated his team prepared to face Exeter in the NHIAA Division I final for about the final month of the season. When the game finally came on Sunday at Bill Ball Stadium, it turned out the Cardinals just had to do what they had all spring to emerge victorious, he said.
The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead, won nearly every faceoff and used their possession advantage to hold Exeter to one second-half goal in their 11-6 win in the Division I championship game.
Second-seeded Bishop Guertin (19-2) finished unbeaten against New Hampshire competition on its way to its second straight title and 10th in the past 14 seasons. Top-seeded Exeter (20-2) finished as the runner-up for a second consecutive year. The Blue Hawks’ only losses were to BG.
The only deviation for the Cardinals on Sunday, Cameron said, was playing a little slower than their usual high-octane pace.
“Usually we just fly around. We’re OK with turnovers,” Cameron said. “(Sunday) our game plan was no turnovers, play a little bit slower but the biggest thing was good shots.”
Bishop Guertin built a 4-1 lead over the opening 9:15 of the first quarter and ended the frame with a 5-2 advantage.
Exeter junior Gavin Lechner scored with 3.7 seconds remaining in the first half to cut the Cardinals’ halftime lead to 7-5. The Blue Hawks did not score again until senior Matt Denman’s goal with 7:42 left.
Bishop Guertin held the ball and drained the clock from there. The Cardinals had possession for about a four-minute span before the Blue Hawks created a turnover with 1:28 remaining. That turnover came after Bishop Guertin senior Xander Dunsmoor capped the game’s scoring with 2:20 left.
BG senior faceoff specialist JJ Murphy, a Bryant University commit, won 18 of 20 faceoffs and did not lose one after the opening quarter.
“They had a lot of possessions and we were just trying to figure out ways to create 50-50 balls but they’ve got a Division I (college) senior and credit to JJ, he’s a really good faceoff guy,” Exeter coach Matt Brewster said. “I’m a little bit surprised with them just kind of parking the bus and going really slow the last seven minutes, which is a long time for lacrosse. I was I guess thrown off by it but that’s coaching, that’s adversity. Credit to coach Cameron and his Cardinals.”
Cameron said he decided to slow it down in the fourth quarter to challenge the Blue Hawks to come out of their zone defense and play his guys.
BG senior defenseman Nick Dahl was tasked with containing Exeter’s premier scoring threat, senior Aidan Drunsic, who finished with an assist and no goals on six shots.
Cardinals junior goalkeeper Zach Connerty (six saves) made three consecutive saves inside the final four minutes of the third quarter to preserve his team’s 8-5 lead and hold Exeter scoreless in the frame.
Bishop Guertin led, 9-5, after three quarters.
“Once you see your goalie making saves and then just pushing it up the field, that’s a complete momentum shift,” Dahl said. “We’ve relied on Connerty a lot this year and he did a great job (Sunday). When we needed him, he got it done.”
Connor Guibord had a hat trick and Connor Bouvier and Brady Dumont both scored twice for BG. The Cardinals also received a goal each from Dunsmoor, Aiden Laurendeau, Quinn Cepiel and Tim Kiely.
Denman had a hat trick, Lechner logged two goals and Owen Williams also scored for the Blue Hawks. Exeter sophomore goalie Ethan Bernich made 13 saves and classmate Cole Hyles won two faceoffs.
Both teams caused seven turnovers and BG won the ground-ball battle, 14-8.
“We graduated last week so this is my last high school activity ever,” Dahl said. “It’s just the perfect way to end it, honestly. I couldn’t ask for better teammates, better coaching and (Sunday), it was like a dream.”