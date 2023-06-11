BG celebrates
The Bishop Guertin Cardinals celebrate their Division I state title on Sunday.

 BRITTANY GRIMES/UNION LEADER

EXETER — For about 15 minutes, the NHIAA Division I boys lacrosse state championship game on Sunday looked like so many memorable battles between Bishop Guertin and Pinkerton Academy.

Then the Cardinals began a 13-0 run that secured them a 15-6 triumph at Bill Ball Stadium and their third consecutive D-I title.