EXETER -- Aidan Drunsic has been thinking about another shot at Bishop Guertin for a year, he said. Specifically, since the night his Exeter High lacrosse team fell to BG in the 2021 Division I final.
Now, he and his teammates will get their shot after top-seeded Exeter beat No. 4 Londonderry 15-6 in a semifinal on Wednesday.
“I know some of us have been thinking of this since that night,” said Drunsic, a senior. “I know it hasn’t left my mind for a single day since that day. We lost to them during this year, but we’re a completely different team right now.”
Exeter (19-1) returns to its home field, William Ball Stadium, on Sunday to take on the defending champion Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. BG advanced to a 17th straight final with a 13-6 win over Pinkerton Academy in Wednesday's first semifinal.
BG upended Exeter, 9-7, in last year’s title game to win the program’s 10th championship in 16 title game appearances since 2005, which also included a win over Exeter in 2010.
“It’s a great opportunity, it’s a showcase for all the work these kids have put in all season long,” Exeter coach Matt Brewster said. “They’re excited for it and we’re excited for them too. It’s going to be a fun game.”
Bishop Guertin handed Exeter its only loss of the season in early May, 17-10, but Exeter has won nine straight games since.
“We haven’t reached our peak performance yet, but it’s looking to come to that point when we play them Sunday night,” Drunsic said. “We’re going to come out swinging and it’s going to be a fun game.”
Exeter reeled off five straight goals to open the game, starting with goals from Sam Siegal and Owen Williams. Drunsic (four goals) followed and sandwiched a pair of goals around Gavin Lechner’s tally that gave Exeter a 5-0 lead before Josh DeFranzo scored for Londonderry (14-7).
“What clicked in the first quarter was our energy and our chemistry to feed off each other," said Drunsic. "We attacked the spots we felt were their weakest points and we were able to capitalize on them.”
Exeter’s defense was also smothering the Lancers, as the Blue Hawks outscored them 4-1 in the second quarter. Matt Denman, Adam Neil (three goals), Lechner (three goals) and Druunsic scored to give the Blue Hawks a 10-3 halftime lead.
“We had a game plan of how we wanted to play and we wanted to get into that as fast as we possibly can,” Brewster said.
Brewster took over as coach for the Blue Hawks this year after longtime coach Gerry Holly retired after 23 seasons, which included Division II championships in 2000 and 2001.