NASHUA — The Nashua South boys soccer team has battled pressure all season. Like nearly every other opponent the Purple Panthers have faced so far, pressure has come up short.
South has won eight one-goal games, including its two postseason bouts, en route to its 17-0-1 mark and first state championship game since a unified Nashua High School finished runner-up to Manchester West in the 2000 Class L final.
The top-seeded Panthers will face third-seeded Hanover (15-3-1), which they beat, 1-0, in September, in the Division I final Friday night at 7:30 on their home turf at Stellos Stadium.
“Everybody brings their A-game and when you still have the zero (losses) — it’s been a long time, I think, since there’s been a zero for somebody that’s won states,” South coach Tom Bellen said.
Windham went unbeaten over 12 games when it won the Division I title last year in a pandemic-shortened campaign. Hanover is the last team to capture the Division I championship with an undefeated record over a full season, finishing 19-0-1 in 2013.
South secured its latest one-goal triumph against Gate City rival Nashua North with 29 seconds remaining in regulation on Monday night at Stellos Stadium.
Panthers junior forward Jadiel Bomfim collected his own rebound and scored the game-winning goal in South’s 1-0 semifinal win over No. 12 seeded North in front of about 1,500 fans.
The game marked the first semifinal meeting between the Nashua programs.
Bomfim, who scored the game-winning goal in the Panthers’ 1-0 regular-season triumphs over both North and Hanover, received the ball at the top of the 6-yard box via a centering pass from Max Lopez. North senior goalkeeper Yazid Poolakal punched away Bomfim’s initial shot but Bomfim collected his own rebound and tucked his second try just under the crossbar.
Bomfim said the Panthers practice the centering pass Lopez gave him a lot, but not much thought went into his rebound shot.
“I just (reached) for the ball and smashed it into the back of the net,” Bomfim said.
South had a heavy possession advantage, forced Poolakal to make a point-blank save and had three shots hit the post in the first half.
North (9-10) limited the Panthers’ chances and had dangerous shots from both long range and inside the penalty box over the final 40 minutes.
North junior midfielder Gaurav Maharjan booted a free kick from about 38 yards out that found a Titans head but the shot went out of play in the 73rd minute. Titans senior midfielder Caua De Freitas danced around a Panthers defender inside the 6-yard box by the near post but his shot hit the near-side netting in the 66th minute.
North also tested South senior goalkeeper Leo Kopicko with a long-range ball that he leaped and tipped so it deflected off the crossbar seven minutes into the second half.
“I felt like they outplayed us the first half,” North coach Josh Downing said of the Panthers. “I think the limelight of a big game like this, the amount of fans, we came out not scared but a little timid at first. And I think we came back the second half and I personally — I’d have to look at the tape and everything but I felt like we took it to them.”
South reached the semifinals with similar last-minute theatrics.
Nicholas Esp scored the game-winning goal in the Panthers’ 3-2 quarterfinal triumph over Exeter last Friday off a Daniel Miranda throw-in with seven seconds left in double overtime.
The Blue Hawks handed South the only blemish on its record — a 1-1 tie in September.
“We just want to win,” Bellen said. “If we would have lost 10 games and made the playoffs and won the states, I’d be happy but we’re trying to roll it all the way through and make the storybook finish here.”