NASHUA — When Santiago Somorrostro stepped up to take his shot in the 11th round of penalty kicks Friday night, he knew where he wanted to aim the ball: the same spot he placed his earlier goal.
The sophomore forward again scored on a shot into the net’s lower left side to clinch the Nashua South boys soccer team a 3-2 victory over Hanover in the NHIAA Division I final on its home turf of Stellos Stadium.
Top-seeded South won the penalty-kick round, 9-8, finishing 18-0-1 and securing the program’s first state championship in its first final appearance. The Purple Panthers are the first Nashua boys soccer team to win a state title since a unified Nashua High won the 1998 Class L crown and the first Division I team to finish unbeaten since Hanover accomplished the feat in 2013.
Third-seeded Hanover went 15-4-1 and reached its 27th state final.
After Panthers senior goalkeeper Leo Kopicko made a diving save to deny Hanover senior Jacob Kubik-Pauw, Somorrostro said his teammates decided he was the right shooter to take the next kick.
“We were going to reset the order and we were all just thinking about who was going to take it,” Somorrostro said, “and then they mentioned my name and they said I was ready and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to step up.’ Luckily, our keeper came through with a good save and put us in a good position and I was lucky enough to finish it off.”
Somorrostro’s first goal in the penalty-kick round gave South a 2-1 lead. Joona Hantula, Jadiel Bomfim, Daniel Miranda, Sammy Hadouche, Rory Olsen, Devin Sawyer and Jameson Mondale also scored penalty-kick goals for the Panthers.
Hanover received penalty-kick goals from Kubik-Pauw, Zach Tracy, Owen Smith, Oscar Miller, Carter Guerin, Jack McGrath, Ryder Hayes and Jack Ross.
Marauders coach Rob Grabill said his team never previously lost in a final on penalty kicks. Hanover captured its most recent and 19th overall state title in 2019 after winning three of its four Division I playoff games, including the final, on penalty kicks.
“I really thought, history being what it was, we probably looked pretty good in PKs,” Grabill said.
Hanover took a 1-0 lead into halftime behind senior Murphy Hunt’s header goal from inside the penalty box in the 12th minute.
South responded with two goals over the opening six minutes of the second half to build a 2-1 advantage.
Bomfim, a junior, scored at the 21-second mark of the second half from about 20 yards out to pull the Panthers even. Hadouche, also a junior, followed up with the go-ahead goal from close range following a South free-kick opportunity.
“The kids, when we had our halftime talk, they were upset,” Panthers coach Tom Bellen said. “They were like, ‘We can do better than this.’ I think it’s the first time we’ve been down all year, if I recall. They knew we were on it, though, in that first half. They thought we should have been up so they came out ready to go, obviously.”
A South tripping penalty in the box and a stroke of luck helped Hanover knot the score at 2-2 in the 68th minute. Kopicko (12 saves) made a diving save to his left on Marauders senior captain Eric Ringer’s penalty-kick try. Hanover received a do-over from the referees, however, and Kubik-Pauw drilled his shot into the top right corner.
Bellen said he did not get confirmation from the officiating staff but he thought the Marauders got another try because the referee had not blown the whistle before Ringer took his shot.
Grabill said his players on the field decide who should take a penalty kick.
Hunt nearly scored again in the first 10-minute overtime period but his shot from inside the penalty box deflected off the crossbar shortly after Kopicko saved a Kubik-Pauw chance. The Marauders commanded the first overtime and both teams had a corner-kick opportunity in the second overtime.
Hanover junior goalkeeper Ty Nolon made six saves in the run of play and two in the penalty-kick round.
“Hanover has history,” Bellen said. “We’re just starting ours.”