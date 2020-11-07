HAMPTON — It took everything for the Windham Jaguars to win their first-ever NHIAA Division I boys soccer state championship. From starting the season three weeks behind schedule due to COVID-19, to going on the road for all of their postseason wins, a lot went into a season that finished with them as the last team standing.
It took a total group effort and the final score indicated that: Windham 3, Winnacunnet 0, marking the Jaguars’ third title and first in Division I.
“The whole thing has been a challenge,” Jaguars coach Mike Hachey said.” (We didn’t know) whether we were going to have a season. We had no preseason, no summer sessions and we started late. We were lucky to see each week that we were going to continue to play.
“It was uphill for the entire league and then when you look at the tournament, it was a tough path. Our last three games were on the road. To go to (Manchester) Central, to go to (defending champion) Hanover (in the semifinal), and then to have to come up here to play, it’s a testament to the resiliency of these boys.”
Windham made sure its hard work didn’t end up being for naught by getting on the scoreboard just 12 minutes into the match. It was then that Owen Larouco found the back of the net following a crossing service from Landon Neal.
“You definitely want to score first,” Hachey said. “I know we can move the ball well and I felt pretty good with us finally settled in. We settled in about 10 minutes in and then we created some good opportunities and we capitalized on them.”
Five minutes later, the Jaguars were on the board again, this time Neal doing the honors.
“Give credit to Windham coming out and playing their game,” Winnacunnet coach Nick Rowe said. “We knew they were a very good club and they came out and put that first one in and then the second one and it definitely took the wind out of our sails a little bit.”
Windham went on to score once more in the half with Ryan Husson setting up Mason Schiffer in front of the net.
Winnacunnet made adjustments over the break, and the Warriors’ play seemed to improve, but they were never able to beat the Jaguars defense and goalkeeper Preston Neal (four saves).
Simply put, it was all Jaguars all the way.
“I think on both ends it was being physically prepared — because we luckily didn’t really suffer the injuries that you think being thrust into this (season) — and then being mentally and emotionally prepared,” Hachey said of his group.
“It’s the senior class that brought things together. We have a lot of younger players as well that brought things together. There’s very little the coaching staff did for this group this year. We weren’t able to train much. We had games on Tuesdays and Thursdays with pretty much just recovery in between. We had restrictions. So it’s the boys over there that did everything. I’m really proud of them. It’s amazing to think we’re at the point where we actually finished the season and won our third title ever and our first in D1.”