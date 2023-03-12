Pinkerton bench
The Pinkerton bench reacts after a three pointer during Sunday night’s Division I state championship game against Bedford at Lundholm Gymnasium, in Durham.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

DURHAM — Form held in this year’s NHIAA Division I boys basketball tournament as top-seeded Bedford defeated second-seeded Pinkerton Academy 66-56 Sunday in a back-and-forth affair at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gymnasium.

The basketball title was Bedford’s first.