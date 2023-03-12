DURHAM — Form held in this year’s NHIAA Division I boys basketball tournament as top-seeded Bedford defeated second-seeded Pinkerton Academy 66-56 Sunday in a back-and-forth affair at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gymnasium.
The basketball title was Bedford’s first.
Luke Soden scored a game-high 26 points and had seven rebounds for Bedford, which completed its season with a 20-1 record. The Bulldogs received 22 points from Aiden O’Connell.
Jackson Marshall had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Pinkerton. Anthony Chinn added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Astros. Pinkerton finished with a 20-2 record. Both losses came against Bedford.
Bedford had a 41-39 lead after three quarters and pushed its advantage to eight points on a Soden 3-pointer with 5:33 to play. The Astros failed to get closer than five points the rest of the way.
Pinkerton led 4-2 early, but Bedford scored the next 12 points and had a 14-4 advantage with 2:31 remaining in the first quarter. The Astros responded with 3-pointers from Sean Jenkins and Marshall to cut their deficit to 14-10 after one quarter.
Pinkerton led 20-16 midway through the second quarter, but O’Connell tied the game 23-23 on a layup with less than a minute to play. A Marshall layup with six seconds left gave Pinkerton a 25-23 edge at halftime.
Soden led all scorers in the half with 12 points. He tossed in a game-high 34 points when Bedford beat Pinkerton 91-76 during the regular season. Marshall led Pinkerton with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Pinkerton was seeking its first Division I championship since 2010, when the Astros beat Winnacunnet 61-59 in double overtime. Bedford’s only other appearance in the Division I title game came in 2017, when the Bulldogs lost to Portsmouth 63-40.