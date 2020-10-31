DURHAM — It was the highest scoring state field hockey final in a decade and it thrilled from start to finish.
Windham battled back from three deficits and scored a pair of fourth-quarter goals to defeat Dover 4-3 to claim its second straight Division I field hockey championship. It was the program’s fifth state title and fourth since 2016, including two while playing in Division II.
Windham finished 10-0.
“All season we didn’t have anything like that,” Windham senior Maddi O’Hare said. “They really gave us a tough fight, and (Dover) really deserved to be on that field. It’s really scary. We all pushed through as a team, and I think that’s what really got us through at the end.”
The Jaguars were down 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2. Dover dominated the third quarter and went into the final 15 minutes up a goal.
In the final frame, the Jaguars finally found an offensive rhythm and took over the game. Windham drew a pair of penalty corners in the fourth quarter, and it was the Ponzini sisters who made magic when it mattered.
Sophia, a freshman, and Cecilia, a junior, scored goals, both off of initial shots from O’Hare, to put Windham ahead 4-3 with just over three minutes left in the game.
Sophia Ponzini also had Windham’s first goal of the game.
“She’s awesome,” Windham coach Katie Blair said of the younger Ponzini. “She scored the winning goal in double overtime against Londonderry, too. She has a bright future ahead of her.”
Playing in her last game in the blue and gold, O’Hare was stellar. Set to play at Holy Cross next fall, O’Hare had a goal and three assists in her final high school game and took home her third state title.
She said that playing in a game like this made the victory feel even better.
“It’s always so much more fun of a game when it’s neck and neck,” O’Hare said. “We love those kinds of games. It makes you feel like you deserve it more.”
Dover, in its first state final since 1985, played without fear. The Green Wave scored first and added a goal after the final horn of the first quarter on a penalty corner.
Led on the field by Columbia University-bound Jeannine Turgeon, and getting a pair of goals from Audrey Carter, the Green Wave pressed throughout and refused to buckle against Windham’s counterattacks.
“I think in general, they’ve exceeded any expectation I had for the season,” Dover coach Sarah Michaud said. “I never imagined that we would be in the state championship. The fact that we battled every single game, and kept improving every game. There was no point where we plateaued. We just kept getting better. I’m proud of them.”
Dover’s offense was its most dialed in during the third quarter. The Green Wave drew eight penalty corners and fired seven shots on goal. While Carter did find the back of the net once, Windham goalie Kamdyn Clementi stole the show.
Clementi’s six saves, several fit for her YouTube highlight reel, kept Windham from falling in a deep hole. One time when Clementi was beat, junior Amy Lanouette dropped to the turf and covered the goal mouth with her stick, preventing a sure Dover goal.
“I said you played the best game I’ve ever seen you play,” O’Hare said of Clementi. “She rose to the challenge.”