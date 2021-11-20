EXETER — During halftime of Saturday’s NHIAA Division I championship game, the Londonderry High School football team seemed to find its offense somewhere in the Exeter High School locker room.
After being held off the scoreboard through the first two quarters, the Lancers scored on each of their first four second-half possessions and claimed the Division I title with a 24-14 victory over previously unbeaten Winnacunnet.
Londonderry (11-1) scored three touchdowns in the third quarter. The first came on a 63-yard pass from quarterback Drew Heenan to Andrew Kullman; the second on Jake Schena’s 12-yard run; and the third on a 33-yard pass from Heenan to Kullman. The 21 points Londonderry scored in the third quarter were more than Winnacunnet had allowed in any previous game this season.
The Lancers capped the scoring on Dylan Wrisley’s 32-yard field goal with 5:02 to play.
“I broke down every single game this year and we thought we had (the Winnacunnet defense) figured out and sure enough they came out in something a little different, so it took us a little bit to figure that out on our first drive,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “In the second half, we had to take our shots when we had them. If they were going to give us something, we were going to take it. We knew if we could just get the ball and get going we were going to be fine. Proud of the coaches and the players to be able to adjust.”
One of the game’s biggest plays came with Londonderry leading 21-14 early in the fourth quarter. Winnacunnet (11-1) moved the ball to the Londonderry 8-yard line, but fumbled an option pitch on a third-down play and Londonderry’s Anthony Salcito recovered the fumble. That turnover led to Wrisley’s field goal that handed the Lancers a 10-point lead.
“I think if we could have just executed that exchange, it looked like he was walking in, but we didn’t,” Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francoeur said. “Coach Lauzon was a little faster than me on a few plays in the third quarter and I thought that was the difference. We just didn’t do enough in the back end in the second half.”
The Warriors turned the ball over three times in the game (two fumbles). Londonderry did not have a turnover.
The first half belonged to the Winnacunnet offense. The Warriors took the opening kickoff and put together a 16-play, 71-yard scoring drive that took 9:02 off the clock. Kyle Tilley scored on a QB sneak from the 1.
Londonderry would have been limited to one possession in the half if Winnacunnet didn’t turn the ball over on its second drive. Salcito intercepted a Tilley pass on the Londonderry 1-yard line with 24.4 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Londonderry offense had the ball for only 16 plays in the half, but scored three TDs on its first 13 second-half plays.
Winnacunnet’s second TD came on Tucker McCann’s 9-yard run that helped make it a 14-14 game with 3:24 left in the third.
The victory gave Londonderry its second Division I championship in three years, and was the program’s eighth state title overall. It’s the first time the Division I champion has not finished the season unbeaten since Division I went to a four-conference format in 2013.
“This is about the players and the assistant coaches working their tails off,” Lauzon said. “I think the two best teams played and we got a great game out of it.”