UNCERTAINTY is usually omnipresent during the NHIAA football preseason, and that seems to be especially true with regard to Division I this year. One of the few things Division I coaches seem to agree on is this: Bedford is the team to beat.
“They have the championship belt for a reason,” Windham coach Jack Byrne said following a scrimmage with Bedford and Winnacunnet on Saturday. “They have the inside track and they’re not to be messed with. They’re pretty good.”
Bedford made an improbable run to the Division I title last season. The Bulldogs were seeded 10th in a 13-team playoff field and reeled off four postseason wins. Three of those victories came by shutout before Bedford beat top-seeded Londonderry 15-14 in the Division I championship game.
Many familiar names return from last year’s Bedford team, including quarterback Danny Black, linemen Spencer Henrichon and Jake Benn, and tight end/defensive end Kevin Sheridan. The Bulldogs brought back 14 starters, seven on each side of the ball.
“Obviously the guys coming back we’re very familiar with — they’ve played a lot of snaps for us,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “We know what to expect from those guys. What we’re trying to figure out is how the old pieces fit with the new pieces.
“There are some bumps in the road. Some of those young guys are stepping into new roles, and so really it’s just smoothing out some of the execution. I think we’re gonna have to find ways of letting those younger guys fill those roles to the best of their ability. The athletes we have in space, the kids we have returning, they’ve really taken that leadership role, which we’re excited about, but the bottom line is one of the special things about our team last year was that team chemistry as the year went on.”
It helps any team to have an experienced quarterback, which is what Bedford has in Black. Like his team, Black got better as the season wore on last year. He completed 118 of 211 passes for 1,780 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions as a junior, and capped the season by connecting on 18 of 33 attempts for 201 yards and a TD against Londonderry in the championship game.
He’s that much more seasoned entering his senior year.
“Coming back this year, I’d definitely say I have less nerves than I did last year,” Black said. “We have a great team and I think we’re gonna have a lot of success.
“We know everyone wants to try and beat us. We’re just gonna go out, do the best we can and try to win every week. Each and every week we have to bring our best football. Can’t look past any opponent.”
Sheridan, who has an offer from Saint Anselm College, was a key piece of the Bedford defense that made life miserable for most opposing offenses last season. In addition to keeping three of its four playoff opponents off the scoreboard, Bedford posted four shutout victories during the regular season. The Bulldogs allowed 77 points in their nine regular season games (8.5 ppg.).
Sheridan said he expects Bedford to be equally strong on both sides of the ball this season.
“Our defense flies around,” he said. “We rally to the ball. We’re strong at every position. On offense we have weapons everywhere. We have a great (offensive) line. I’m excited about this year.”
Unlike last year, the Bulldogs enter this season carrying the added weight of high expectations. Matthews said he knows his team will have a target on its back, and he’s already addressed that with his players.
“I think it’s something in our first meeting we talked about,” he said. “We probably won’t talk about it again. Last year is behind us and we talked about having to climb the mountain again. Each football season is a different journey.
“Last year we flew under the radar. Up-and-down regular season, came in as the 10 seed and we got hot at the right time. … We have to execute this year because we’re going to get everybody’s best effort.”