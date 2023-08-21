230822-spt-matthewssmile
Bedford football coach Zach Matthews congratulates a player during a scrimmage against Windham on Saturday at Winnacunnet.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

UNCERTAINTY is usually omnipresent during the NHIAA football preseason, and that seems to be especially true with regard to Division I this year. One of the few things Division I coaches seem to agree on is this: Bedford is the team to beat.

“They have the championship belt for a reason,” Windham coach Jack Byrne said following a scrimmage with Bedford and Winnacunnet on Saturday. “They have the inside track and they’re not to be messed with. They’re pretty good.”