BEDFORD — Exeter High School football coach Bill Ball had already witnessed firsthand how dangerous Bedford quarterback Joe Mikol can be with the ball in hands and the game on the line during the regular season, so the game plan was to maintain long possessions and keep him on the bench for the majority of Saturday afternoon’s Division I quarterfinal.
The plan worked until Mikol showed why he’s regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the state when he rallied the Bulldogs from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to to tie the game at 21-21 and force overtime.
Mikol was able to to finish off Bedford’s 15-13 victory over the Blue Hawks last month, but Exeter’s Adam Neil made sure there was no deja vu when he intercepted Mikol at the goal line to secure a wild, 35-28, double-overtime victory for Exeter.
“It was a great, great win; we showed a lot of resiliency,” Ball said. “(Mikol) is a handful, you saw it at the end and that’s what I was afraid of because that’s what happened last time when we gave it back to him.
“We didn’t want to give him the ball back, that’s the bottom line. The less touches he gets, the better.”
The win now sets up the 93rd chapter of one of the state’s oldest rivalries next Saturday when Exeter (7-2) visits Winnacunnet (10-0) in the semifinals, after the Warriors advanced with a 20-14 victory over Goffstown on Friday night. Winnacunnet entered the week as the No. 1 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, while Exeter was No. 5.
Winnacunnet beat Exeter during the regular season, 14-7. Their impending clash in last year’s quarterfinals was wiped out because of COVID-19 issues at Exeter.
“This is just the best,” Neil said. “We just wanted a chance to play Winnacunnet. Honestly, that was in the back of my mind the whole game. We just wanted Winnacunnet again.”
Neil also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Evan Pafford in the first overtime to tie the game at 28-28, after Bedford’s Logan Sfier opened overtime with a 3-yard touchdown run. Nate Leighton’s third touchdown of the game was a 7-yard scoring toss from Pafford to begin double overtime.
“That was a big step for us, getting that touchdown (to start double overtime) definitely gave us a big boost to get them down and then they had to tie it,” Leighton said. “We were very confident in our defense that we could stop them.”
Mikol sparked Bedford’s comeback with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Evan Cibotti to trim the deficit to 21-13 with 4:17 left in regulation.
Ball felt so strongly about not giving Mikol another chance that he attempted a fake punt from Exeter’s 45-yard line that was stuffed. Mikol completed four passes for 33 yards on the drive, culminating with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Grudinskas. Mikol then found Grudinskas for a 2-point conversion pass to tie the game at 21-21 with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter.
Mikol ended his high school career completing 11 of 19 passes for 88 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and 77 rushing yards.
“Joe did what he’s done all year. I’m so proud of him,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “There have been times this year where he’s put us on his back and did some special things. Unfortunately, It’ll be the last time we see that, but this is a great demonstration of his character.”
Mikol’s final chance came on fourth down in double overtime when Exeter’s Jack Worobel chased him down, but he got the pass off, only to be intercepted by Neil on a pass intended for Cal McAuliffe.
“(Worobel) wrapped him up, Joe decided to get rid of it like the athlete he is, and I was there,” Neil said. “I didn’t have to do much.”