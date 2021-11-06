LONDONDERRY — The tide has certainly turned in the series between the Londonderry High School and Pinkerton Academy football programs.
Londonderry, which broke a 22-game losing streak against Pinkerton in 2019, has won the last five meetings. The fifth victory in that series came Saturday, when the top-seeded Lancers extended their season by downing the fourth-seeded Astros 25-13 in the Division I quarterfinals.
Pinkerton (7-3) leads the all-time series 35-13, but Londonderry has won the last two playoff games between the programs.
“It felt like our players used to talk about Pinkerton a lot more,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “Now I think our kids are just confident coming into every game thinking they’re going to win — it doesn’t matter if it’s against Pinkerton or anybody. It’s not a cockiness, it’s just a confidence that they believe they’re prepared and they’ve worked hard and we’ll come out and play well.
“Not that we have a mental hold on them by any means, (but) they’re just another opponent at this point. It used to be, ‘We gotta beat Pinkerton. I want to be the class that beats Pinkerton.’ Now they’re just our first-round playoff game.”
Londonderry (9-1) received a 9-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Drew Heenan and two TD receptions from Andrew Kullman (61 and 66 yards). The Lancers, who led 20-7 at halftime, also stymied Pinkerton’s ground game for most of the afternoon.
“They took away our running game — all facets of it,” Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly said. “They certainly were bringing down secondary people and we took advantage of that on occasion, but even then we didn’t have enough time to throw. Time of possession was so lopsided today.”
Jacob Albert’s 52-yard TD run in the third quarter was one of the few times Pinkerton did produce a big play with its ground game. The TD made it a 23-13 game with 2:36 left in the third quarter, but Pinkerton’s attempt to make it a one-score contest failed when Albert was tackled short of the goal line on the two-point-conversion attempt.
Londonderry, which received a 22-yard field goal from Dylan Wrisley early in the third quarter, capped the scoring on a safety with 5:19 remaining.
Pinkerton went to the air for its first TD. Quarterback Nate Campos tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Logan Gokey.
“Anytime you play Pinkerton, you want to try and take the run game away and force them to throw,” Lauzon said. “That’s not something they necessarily want to do or spend a lot of time doing, but Campos has thrown some good balls against us the last two years.”
It was the 10th playoff game between the programs. Londonderry is now 3-7 in those games.
The Lancers will face either second-seeded Bishop Guertin or third-seeded Salem in this coming Saturday’s semifinals. BG and Salem played Saturday night.
“Really the key for me was our inability to generate offense, and I don’t necessarily mean points on the board,” O’Reilly said. “I mean control of the ball. We couldn’t do that. Their people beat our people up front.”