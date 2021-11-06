HAMPTON — It wasn’t hard to identify the turning point in the Winnacunnet High School football team’s 20-14 victory over Goffstown in the Division I quarterfinals Friday night.
It came when Goffstown tight end/defensive end/wildcat QB Peyton Strickland left the game because of an ankle injury with 1:22 remaining in the first quarter. Goffstown was leading 7-0 at the time, and Strickland didn’t return to the game.
Strickland rushed for 41 yards on four carries before he was helped to the sideline following his fifth rushing attempt. His third carry resulted in a 12-yard touchdown run on Goffstown’s opening possession.
“Peyton’s a special athlete,” Goffstown coach Nick Hammond said. “He’s been a huge player for us all year. We love all of our skill guys and they were able to step up and make some plays across the board, but Peyton’s a different type of kid. We try to use him as much as we can.”
If you take out Strickland’s contribution to the ground game, Goffstown gained 23 yards on 18 carries in the loss. After its first offensive possession, the fourth-seeded Grizzlies (4-4) didn’t pick up another first down until 6:05 remained in the game. Goffstown scored its second TD on an 11-yard TD pass from quarterback Josh Webb to Will Sasso on the team’s final possession.
Winnacunnet recovered the ensuing onside kick, however, and was able to run out the clock
After Strickland’s injury, here’s how Goffstown’s offensive possessions ended: punt, turnover on downs, punt, punt, knee (halftime), punt, punt, punt, interception, TD.
“(Strickland) was coming downhill hard at us,” Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francoeur said. “It might have been a different night … I felt really bad when he got hurt like that, but I did think that turned the tide for us a little bit. After that, I thought the defense was pretty much lights out.”
Winnacunnet, the No. 1 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, raised its record to 10-0. The Warriors received a 1-yard TD run from quarterback Kyle Tilley in the second quarter, a 22-yard TD run from Frank Brown in the third and an 11-yard TD run from running back Tucker McCann in the fourth. McCann’s TD put Winnacunnet up 20-7 with 6:35 to play.
The victory means Winnacunnet will be at home for Saturday’s Division I semifinals.
The Warriors fumbled the ball away twice in the first quarter — including the opening kickoff — but leaned on their sturdy defense after that.
“That’s one of the best defenses I’ve seen,” Hammond said. “That’s just a really good defense. I can’t say enough good things about them.”