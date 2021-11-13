LONDONDERRY — Turnovers helped the Salem High School football team defeat Londonderry during the regular season, and turnovers helped Londonderry win the rematch.
The Lancers took advantage of four Salem turnovers — including three first-half fumbles — to beat Salem 28-21 Saturday in the Division I semifinals.
Londonderry (10-1) will face Winnacunnet (11-0) in Saturday’s Division I championship game. Winnacunnet (No. 1) and Londonderry (No. 2) were the top-ranked teams in the most recent Union Leader Power Poll.
Salem intercepted five passes in its 35-21 victory over Londonderry earlier this year.
“We definitely knew we had to take care of the football — that was a coaching point — and our defensive coaches tell us if we take the ball away three times we have a good chance of winning,” Londonderry defensive back Riley Boles said. “When we execute that, I don’t know if anyone can stop us.
“I think last game we knew they kind of exposed us on the edges so our game plan going in was to shut that down and make them play within a phone booth and I think we executed that the whole game, and that led to our success.”
Londonderry built a 28-7 lead before Salem scored twice in the final 90 seconds. Running back Aidan McDonald scored from a yard away to help Salem make it a 28-14 game with 1:29 to play. Then, after Salem recovered the onside kick, quarterback Noah Mustapha connected with Kaleb Bates for a 5-yard TD pass to make it 28-21 with 18 seconds remaining.
Londonderry recovered the second onside kick and ran out the clock.
“That’s a good team and it seems like whenever we play, it comes down to who turns the ball over more,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “Our defense is all about getting takeaways, and if we can get those, it’s a nice formula for winning games.
“Defensively, I can’t say enough about the staff and the defensive players we have. They’ve kind of flown under the radar all year, but they have been outstanding.”
The Lancers received a 31-yard touchdown run from Matthew Perron, a 47-yard TD run from quarterback Drew Heenan, a 4-yard TD run from Perron and two 31-yard field goals from Dylan Wrisley.
Salem’s first TD was an 85-yard pass from Mustapha to Tommy Ahlers. That plus the PAT made it a 12-7 game with 1:07 remaining in the third quarter, but Heenan’s TD came on Londonderry’s second play following the Ahlers’ TD catch.
Salem’s three fumbles in the first half led to 12 Londonderry points. The first fumble came on the game’s opening drive when Salem drove to the Londonderry 20.
“Proud of our guys and our coaching staff,” Salem coach Steve Abraham said. “We score first, we win the game. Then they scored, momentum turns and (the Lancers) start to play with more energy. We had to hold onto the ball. I have to coach that better, and I will.”
Salem’s fourth turnover came when Boles intercepted a pass after Salem, trailing 20-7, drove to the Londonderry 25-yard line early in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t think a lot of people predicted us to be in (the championship) game, but that’s OK,” Lauzon said. “We had a goal for ourselves and we’re one game away.”