HAMPTON — With Saturday’s Division I football semifinal against rival Exeter tied late in the third quarter, Winnacunnet senior linebacker Jack McCann switched the momentum to the Warriors’ favor with an interception of Exeter quarterback Evan Pafford.
Then his brother, Tucker, finished off the ensuing drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to flip the switch for the undefeated Warriors.
Tucker McCann rushed for 142 yards on 23 carries and his second touchdown early in the fourth quarter gave Winnacunnet the lead for good for a 21-14 victory over Exeter in the 93rd installment of the rivalry at Alumni Field.
“We got a win on our last game on our home field, so that’s always a good feeling,” Jack McCann said. “I could definitely sense the energy shifted. When something big happens, you have to stay locked in and get back at it and drive down the field like we did. It just shows how much we’ve worked on and off the field and just being used to being in that position.”
Tucker McCann’s 22-yard run late in the third quarter tied the game at 14-14, after Exeter’s Jake Wiberg (129 scrimmage yards) caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Pafford to break a 7-7 halftime tie on the opening drive of the third.
Jack and Tucker are triplets with their other brother, Levon, who doesn’t play football. All three are key members of the Winnacunnet wrestling team.
“Jack’s interception changed everything. All of our minds switched; it was insane,” Tucker McCann said. “We were all fired up after that and we kept going.”
After entering its ninth week atop the Union Leader Power Poll, Winnacunnet (11-0) moves on to play No. 2 Londonderry (10-1) in next week’s Division I championship game at Exeter High School’s William Ball Stadium. The Lancers advanced with 28-21 over No. 3 Salem (7-3).
The Warriors finished with a total of 302 rushing yards from seven different ball carriers and held a commanding play advantage of 69-28. Matt Alkire chipped in with 54 rushing yards and scored Winnacunnet’s first touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 6.7 seconds left in the second quarter.
No. 4 Exeter (7-3) took a 7-0 lead with 8:08 left in the second on a 14-yard touchdown run by Nate Leighton.
“The key to the whole game was the drives that responded to the two scores. At the end of the half, that was a big score by Matty,” Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francouer said. “Then they scored quick to open the (second) half. Our offense was tough in the red zone today and that was the difference.”
Despite turning the ball over five times in the regular-season meeting against Exeter, the Warriors somehow survived a 14-7 decision. The game’s only turnover negatively turned the tide on Exeter on Saturday.
Exeter had the ball on second-and-eight at midfield when Pafford was rushed out of the pocket and got rid of the ball while being rushed towards the sidelines. Jack McCann stepped in front of the intended receivers, and the Warriors were in charge.
“They’d been running fakes, criss-crosses and whatever the whole game, so you can be 100 percent sure what’s happening in that backfield,” Jack McCann said. “As soon as I read the pass I dropped back. Luckily, I was blessed, because he threw the ball right at me.”
Winnacunnet’s Owen Bateman picked up a first down on fourth-and-inches at Exeter’s 32-yard line on the ensuing drive to help set up Tucker McCann’s 4-yard TD run to give Winnacunnet a 21-14 lead with 11:18 left in the fourth quarter.
“It was a great high school football game, a rivalry game, and I’m pretty happy overall just to see this class give so much,” Exeter coach Bill Ball said. “We just couldn’t get off the field defensively and that was the story.”
Exeter’s next drive resulted with a three-and-out, and Winnacunnet responded with a 15-play drive that ended on Exeter’s 17. The Blue Hawks’ desperation drive with no timeouts ended with a failed lateral.
“They just couldn’t contain our offense. Our three-yard runs is all we need,” Tucker McCann said. “This feels incredible. They’ve been our rivals since third grade and to play them in our last home field game in the semifinals to get to a championship is insane. It’s unreal.”