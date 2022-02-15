Bedford’s Lana McCarthy goes high against Portsmouth’s Mia Smith during Tuesday night’s NHIAA Division I girls basketball semis at Exeter High School. The Bulldogs won, 45-24, and will play in the state final on Sunday at UNH.
Bedford’s Lana McCarthy goes high against Portsmouth’s Mia Smith during Tuesday night’s NHIAA Division I girls basketball semis at Exeter High School. The Bulldogs won, 45-24, and will play in the state final on Sunday at UNH.
EXETER — Bedford High School beat Portsmouth in the NHIAA Division I girls basketball semifinals last year, and Bedford ended Portsmouth’s season in the semifinals this year as well.
The second-seeded Bulldogs turned what had been a close game for a little more than a half into a rout and earned a spot in the Division I championship game with a 45-24 victory over third-seeded Portsmouth in Tuesday night’s semis at Exeter High School.
The Bulldogs had a one-point lead at halftime, but outscored Portsmouth 31-11 in the second half.
Bedford (19-2) will face either top-seeded Pinkerton Academy or fifth-seeded Bishop Guertin in the title game, which will be played Sunday at the University of New Hampshire (4 p.m.). Pinkerton and BG met in Tuesday night’s second semifinal.
It was a disastrous third quarter for Portsmouth. Bedford scored the first 21 points in the quarter and outscored the Clippers 21-2 during that eight-minute stretch to take a 35-15 lead entering the fourth.
Portsmouth’s only points in the third came on an Avery Romps jumper with 19 seconds remaining in the quarter. The Clippers (18-3) failed to cut their deficit below 13 points the rest of the way.
Bedford’s scoring in the third included nine points from Emma Kasyjanski, six from Lana McCarthy and six from Kate Allard. McCarthy was limited to three points in the first half, but scored the first three field goals in the third.
McCarthy led all scorers with 15 points. Kasyjanski finished with 11, and was the only other player in double figures. Bedford received six from Allard and five from Catherine Penick.
Romps, Margaret Montplaisir and Maddie MacCannell each had a team-high six for Portsmouth, which didn’t face Bedford during the regular season.
Portsmouth didn’t score until 3:17 remained in the first quarter, but still led 9-5 entering the second. The Clippers still held a one-point lead until Bedford’s Lyla Stein made two free throws with no time on the clock in the first half. That handed the Bulldogs a 14-13 halftime lead.
Stein’s two free throws were part of a 26-0 Bedford run that began late in the second quarter.
Bedford, which beat BG to win last year’s title, will enter the championship game on an 11-game winning streak.