Bedford beat Bishop Guertin in last year’s NHIAA Division I girls basketball championship game, and the same programs will meet to determine this year’s title.
Fifth-seeded Bishop Guertin received a 32-point performance from guard Brooke Paquette and beat top-seeded Pinkerton Academy 66-51 in Tuesday night’s second semifinal at Exeter High School.
Earlier in the night second-seeded Bedford earned a spot in the championship game by defeating third-seeded Portsmouth 45-24. BG and Bedford will meet Sunday (4 p.m.) at the University of New Hampshire.
BG (18-3) and Pinkerton (17-2) were tied, 31-31, at halftime, but the Cardinals outscored the Astros 13-10 in the third and 22-10 in the fourth.
“I thought our kids were very composed at halftime,” BG coach Brad Kreick said. “We talked about two or three things, and I think they came out and were pretty clean in the second half. I think that’s a function of a lot of things, but mostly we have tough kids.”
Paquette made 16 of her 20 free throw attempts. As a team, BG made 29 of 39 free throws. Pinkerton was 7 of 12.
Elizabeth Lavoie scored a team-high 20 points for the Astros, who beat BG 74-66 during the regular season. Kristina Packowski added 11 for Pinkerton.
Hannah Lynch (12) and Olivia Murray (10) also scored in double figures for BG.
Pinkerton used a 13-0 run to take a 21-9 lead early in the second quarter, but the Cardinals scored 18 of the next 23 points.
“We could have gone night-night right there,” Kreick said. “They sort of scratched and clawed. We were hoping to get it to single digits at halftime, then you look up and it’s 31-31. Credit to the kids. They just kept competing.”