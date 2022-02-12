PORTSMOUTH — After surviving an initial onslaught by Portsmouth in Friday night’s Division I quarterfinal, the Windham High girls basketball team clawed its way back to get within striking distance entering halftime.
Portsmouth didn’t give the Jaguars that same chance in the second half, because the Clippers were very comfortable behind the 3-point line.
The third-seeded Clippers broke open a six-point game by burying eight of their 11 3-pointers in the second half in a 50-36 victory over No. 6 Windham at Stone Gymnasium.
Portsmouth sophomore guard Avery Romps got things rolling by scoring 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter, while all of her classmate Margaret Montplaisir’s 18 points came via 3-pointers.
“It’s awesome when we shoot like that. It gives us so much more confidence by knocking down those shots and then getting stops at the defensive end,” Romps said. “At the beginning of the season we struggled coming out hard and getting the big leads. But, like our last game too, we came out super strong. We knocked down shots and we could not let them get back into the game again.”
Portsmouth (18-2) moved on to a semifinal rematch from a year ago. It will face defending Division I champ Bedford (18-2) at Exeter High on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The second-seeded Bulldogs advanced with a 57-43 win over seventh-seeded Goffstown (11-8).
Bedford defeated Portsmouth, 66-43, in last year’s semifinals before its championship victory over Bishop Guertin.
“We knew the regular season game (a 65-28 Portsmouth win) wouldn’t be indicative of how they’d play tonight. We knew they were better and they came out and showed it,” Portsmouth coach Tim Hopley said. “I give our guys a lot of credit. Windham hit some shots and we came down and didn’t try to rush too much and we got plays out of our offense that we wanted to get. We weren’t forcing too, too much, and then we knocked some shots down.”
Romps hit the first of her four 3-pointers to begin the game’s scoring and Montplaisir followed for an 8-0 start to the first quarter that would end with Portsmouth leading 14-6. Windham held Portsmouth to a pair of field goals in the second quarter and closed to within 21-13 at halftime.
Windham’s Bree Amari (12 points) opened the third quarter with a hoop, but Romps and Bella Slover immediately responded with 3-pointers. Romps added two more from beyond in the quarter, while Montplaisir followed with her own to cap off an 11-0 run to set off a raucous student section and give the Clippers a 32-15 lead midway through the third.
“The last time we played them and we lost by 40, they got most of their points in the paint,” Windham coach Anne Haky said. “We changed that tonight, and they changed theirs and hit a bunch of threes. It kind unraveled for us, and they had a lot of momentum going their way.”
Montplaisir is a jack-of-all-trades for the Clippers as a tough defender, rebounder and the team leader in assists, so scoring isn’t her No. 1 importance to the team. She showed her capabilities on Friday as she wrapped up her night with three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“The high energy really picked everything up,” said Montplaisir said. “We moved the ball around well and we were wide open. The team was working well together, we knew where to go and we were hitting out shots.
“It feels great. I haven’t been shooting well this season, so just having that gives me a big confidence boost and the team just kept giving it to me.”
“She’s a stat filler,” Hopley said. “She scores seven points a game, always around six or seven rebounds a game and is the leader in assists. Tips, deflections, steals; she’s keeps her motor going.”
Now Hopley has to get his team ready for Bedford, which carries a 10-game winning streak into the semifinals. The teams did not meet during the regular season.
“I’m pleased and proud that we’re able to move on and get to the final four again and face a familiar final four opponent,” Hopley said. “We know how good they are and how good they’re coached. They’re arguably one of the best teams in the state along with Pinkerton and BG. We’ve got to go out and put the best version of ourselves on the floor and take our shot at it.”
Bedford 57, Goffstown 43: Freshman Kate Allard scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs into the semifinals. Goffstown’s Ava Winterburn led all scorers with 23 points.
Pinkerton 70, Merrimack 39: In Derry, Elizbeth Lavoie poured in 20 points, Avah Ingalls 12 and Sydney Gerossie 11 for the Astros, who advanced to play BG in the semifinals.