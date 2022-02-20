DURHAM — Brooke Paquette and her Bishop Guertin teammates were at their best in the final two minutes of Sunday’s NHIAA Division I girls basketball championship game, and they needed to be.
Second-seeded Bedford led fifth-seeded BG by five points with less than two minutes remaining, but the Cardinals regained control with a 9-0 run and hung on for a 48-46 victory at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gymnasium.
Paquette, a junior guard, scored seven of her game-high 21 points during the 9-0 run. That included her only 3-pointer of the game, which gave BG a 45-44 lead with 54.4 seconds left. Paquette then stretched the lead to 48-44 by making three of her four free throw attempts in the final 33.2 seconds.
“The kid all year long has been at her best when we played the best teams,” BG coach Brad Kreick said. “And she’s been at her best in fourth quarters of tight games. She hit a huge 3. Knocked some free throws down at the end. It’s an unbelievable security blanket to have a kid like that at the end who plays in such a poised way when everything is chaos around her. We’re blessed to have her.”
In addition to her 21 points, Paquette added seven steals and four assists. BG (19-3) also received eight points from both Olivia Murray and Hannah Lynch.
The Bulldogs (18-3) led 40-33 with just over four minutes to play thanks to a 10-0 run, but were held to three field goals the rest of the way, one of which was an Ava Dubois layup with two seconds on the clock.
“A lot of it was untimely turnovers that were accentuated because of when they occurred in the game,” Bedford coach Kevin Gibbs said. ‘The kids still didn’t fold. They had each other’s backs right to the end. Would I do anything different? No, I wouldn’t.”
Lana McCarthy led Bedford with 14 points and 14 rebounds, but fouled out with 1:03 left in the fourth. Emma Kasyjanski tossed in nine points for Bedford, and Catherine Penick finished with eight.
Bedford beat BG in last year’s Division I championship game, but BG prevailed 50-43 when the teams met earlier this season.
“It was 33-30 and then we got a little hesitant,” Kreick said. “I think we turned it over on three straight possessions and all of a sudden we were down six or seven. The kids just hung in there.
“Mentally this is as tough a group of kids I’ve had in seven years. I think you saw that in spades in the last five minutes of that game. It would have been really easy — really easy — down whatever we were six or seven with all the momentum against us, to basically say, ‘Well, this just isn’t our year.’ They just dug it out.”
The Cardinals also won the Division I championship in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and shared the title with Goffstown in 2020, when the tournament was suspended because of COVID.
“We had to run-and-jump them and take some chances (late in the game),” Kreick said. “Fortunately we were able to turn them over a couple times.
“I told the kids at halftime it’s a 32-minute game. You just have to keep plugging away. Brooke kind of took it on her shoulders and got it done for us at the end.”