EXETER — The Bishop Guertin girls were sweating even before Tuesday night’s Division I championship game.
Powered by the sophomore class, the Cardinals screamed along to songs on the bus ride from Nashua to Exeter High, said coach Leslie Why. Itching to get on the field, they used that excitement and energy to build a seven-goal lead in the opening 15 minutes of the final en route to a 13-7 triumph over Bedford.
The top-seeded Cardinals (18-1-1) finished unbeaten against New Hampshire competition on their way to a fourth straight Division I crown. Second-seeded Bedford finished 16-3, with its only in-state losses coming to Bishop Guertin.
Cardinals senior midfielder and Stanford University commit Rylee Bouvier (two) and classmates Stephanie Reap and Nat Coutu scored the game’s first four goals over the opening 4:40. Sophomore Lauren Redfern’s goal that came with 10:52 left in the first half built an 8-1 BG lead.
“I couldn’t have envisioned a better start,” Bouvier said. “From the start of today, our energy was high. We were playing for each other. From the second we stepped on the bus to the locker room to warmups, everyone’s energy was there, so I kind of saw it coming.
“We just came out, shot out of a cannon.”
The Cardinals led, 11-4, at halftime before Bedford began the second half with a 3-0 run to pull within four with 15:51 remaining.
The Bulldogs kept BG off the scoreboard in the second half until Redfern notched a free-position goal with 11:52 left. Bouvier said that was probably the longest stretch the Cardinals were held scoreless all season. “It was definitely a big weight off our shoulders,” she said of Redfern’s tally.
Bishop Guertin senior goalkeeper Makenna Reekie made 12 saves, including two consecutive late stops that preserved her team’s 12-7 advantage. Bedford sophomore attacker Teagan Steele fired two promising shots that Reekie denied 57 seconds apart, the first of which came with 7:33 left.
“I can kind of tell when someone really wants a goal because they’ll be eyeing the net and won’t move the ball as much,” Reekie said. “It just feels so good when I can stop that. That’s like my favorite part of the game.”
The Bulldogs won four draws, registered nine of their 11 caused turnovers and played smothering, aggressive defense when they didn’t have possession in the second half.
Bedford coach Christine Hodgdon said her players never give up but coming back from a seven-goal deficit against a team like BG is a difficult task.
Said Hodgdon: “Once you get to about the 15- to 12-minute mark, if you’re down four or five goals, if they (the Cardinals) use the clock well, which they did, and we didn’t capitalize on the other end, I mean that’s the game, unfortunately.”
Why said even after the Cardinals had their big first-half cushion, she knew Bedford would go on a run to get back in the game.
“You love the lead but then it’s just hanging over you and you’re just like, ‘Let’s get it over with,’ because you know it’s coming,” Why said. “They never lie down and die, those guys.”
Bouvier and Redfern both logged a game-high four goals. Reap scored twice and BG also got a goal each from Katie Campel and Arianna Kouchalakas. Campel, a senior and University of Virginia commit, and Bouvier helped the Cardinals win 11 draws.
Bedford junior Regan O’Brien, a University of Pennsylvania commit, and senior Julian Bell, a Clemson University commit, both tallied two goals and an assist. Juniors Sydney Grogan and Eliana Enners also scored for the Bulldogs. Bedford junior goalkeeper Abigail Weidner made seven saves.
The Bulldogs won 13 draws behind the efforts of Bell, Enners, O’Brien, Olivia Matthews and Madeline Kiely.
“We knew Bedford is an awesome team with a lot of skill and talent and a lot of grit and they were going to want it really bad,” Bouvier said. “So we knew it was going to come down to not necessarily our talent but who wanted it more.”