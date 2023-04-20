NASHUA — By virtue of winning the past five championships and dominating the competition for more than a decade, there were no more challenges left in Division II for the Portsmouth High School girls lacrosse team.
Portsmouth’s move up to Division I freshened things up for the Clippers, but the program’s championship expectations remain the same.
Now the Clippers feel like they have something to prove, and they have made that apparent with their start to the season.
After opening with an 18-5 victory over Pinkerton Academy, Portsmouth marched into Stellos Stadium unfazed on Tuesday night and upended four-time defending Division I champion Bishop Guertin. 16-11.
“It’s pretty big. The first week was a pretty tough week with some pretty tough competition, but we’re feeling pretty good at the end,” Portsmouth coach JoJo Curro said. “Coming in from D2 and this being our first year in D1. we have to kind of prove that we belong. That’s what we’re doing and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”
Curro, a former standout player for the University of New Hampshire, took over the program from Mary Squire before COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season.
Squire built Portsmouth’s prominence beginning with a loss to Bishop Guertin in the 2010 Division II championship game, but the Clippers went on to win five championships in her tenure. Curro then took over and the Clippers said goodbye to Division II with a pair of title-game victories over Hollis-Brookline.
“We have a lot of heart on our team, a lot of commitment and girls that love this sport, love each other and want to get better,” Curro said. “That just showed on the field. It’s just not one person; it really is a whole team.”
After scoring five goals in the win over Pinkerton, Syracuse University-bound senior Annie Parker scored four goals for Portsmouth (2-0) in a game that the Clippers had in control from the beginning. Portsmouth jumped out to a 5-1 lead eight minutes in and held a 9-5 halftime advantage.
“It’s definitely a big confidence booster. I think we all knew we had it in ourselves but to see it actually happen is just a great momentum swing for us,” Parker said. “We have a target on our back and everyone is like, ‘Are they going to be that great?’ I think that’s the mentality we have going out on the field. To prove we can be great.”
Sophomore Morgan Ruhnke added four goals to spearhead a balanced attack that showed the Clippers’ depth.
Charlotte Marston netted three goals, while Sally Collins and Ginger Vinciguerra scored two goals apiece.
“To take the champ in our first year coming into D1 is pretty cool,” Ruhnke said. “We know we have a lot of talent on our team no matter what division we’re in, so we don’t have any fear competing against this D1 field.”
Despite never having coached against Portsmouth before, Bishop Guertin coach Leslie Why has first-hand knowledge of the Clippers’ skill after coaching a number of their players through the New Hampshire Tomahawks programs. Why is thrilled that the Clippers have joined in to throw in a new wrench into the top of the Division I mix.
“They’re a great team and I’m glad they’re here,” said Why, whose team is 2-1. “I’ve coached most of those kids at some point. They’re the competition. They just displaced all the competition.
“They’re highly athletic, highly disciplined and they’ve got great coaches.”