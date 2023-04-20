Portsmouth girls

Portsmouth’s Annie Parker (10) is congratulated by Morgan Ruhnke after Parker’s goal in a 16-11 win over Bishop Guertin on Tuesday night at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.

 DAN DOYON

NASHUA — By virtue of winning the past five championships and dominating the competition for more than a decade, there were no more challenges left in Division II for the Portsmouth High School girls lacrosse team.

Portsmouth’s move up to Division I freshened things up for the Clippers, but the program’s championship expectations remain the same.