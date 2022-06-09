NASHUA — Once the Portsmouth High girls’ lacrosse team got on a roll during Thursday night’s Division II championship, the Clippers could do no wrong.
“When we’re on, we’re on,” Portsmouth junior Avery Rhunke said.
The top-ranked Clippers (19-2) were on all game long at Stellos Stadium, building an early lead, closing the first half with a seven-goal run and finishing with a 20-7 win against No. 2 Hollis/Brookline (15-5). It was the fifth consecutive D-II title for Portsmouth, and the second straight year the Clippers knocked off HB in the championship game.
“They were just the better team,” Hollis/Brookline coach Linda Haytayan said of Portsmouth. “They were super athletic, and of the 27 draw controls, we only won five. If you don’t get the draw, you don’t have possession, so how are you going to score?”
The Cavaliers actually scored the first goal of the game when junior Izabella Haytayan came from behind the net and took an off-balance shot that fluttered past Portsmouth goalie Arden Griffin with 22:36 left in the first half. Portsmouth answered with a goal from Morgan Ruhnke, but the Cavaliers went back on top when Juliette Ogren popped free in the crease and scored on an assist from Paige Mello with 18:49 remaining in the opening half.
Portsmouth tightened up its defense from there, denying any more Cavaliers to run free in front of the goal.
“We knew going into to the game that they’re a great team and we weren’t going to hold them to zero goals,” said Portsmouth senior midfielder Mia Smith, who finished with a game-high five goals and four assists. “They were going to score goals and we knew that when those goals came from them, we just needed to stay composed and just reset, not let that bother us and keep doing what we do on offense.”
Smith does a little bit of everything on offense, but she does all of it at high speed. She used lightning-quick cuts to break down the HB defense on back-to-back possessions to score a pair of goals 46 seconds apart and give the Clippers a 3-2 lead with 12:25 left in the first half. Annie Parker, who dominated the draws for Portsmouth all night, and Rhunke followed up with two goals of their own in the next minute and the lead went to 5-2 with 11:30 to play in the half.
Hollis/Brookline answered with a long, patient possession that ended with a Sabrina Hill goal. The Cavs won the draw after that score and took advantage with another score from Haytayan to make it 5-4.
That could have given HB life, but Smith took it away quickly. She created a great scoring chance for Charlotte Marston 15 seconds later, and Marston converted Smith’s pretty pass into a goal. Haytayan was given a yellow card penalty on the ensuing draw control, and the Clippers scored three quick goals with the player advantage, two from Smith and another from Marston (three goals, assist).
Even after Haytayan was released, Portsmouth kept rolling, scoring three more goals in the final four minutes of the half as Sally Collins tallied twice and Ellie Seefried (goal, two assists) added another. That led to a 12-4 halftime lead.
“We went into the locker room with tons of energy, lots of cheering and clapping and we were just super positive,” said Smith, who will play lacrosse next season at Endicott College. “We kind of figured out a little bit of what we needed to fix, and then we came out and made those adjustments and finished really strong.”
That energy and focus started well before Portsmouth ever arrived at Stellos.
“All day everyone was thinking about this game, all the focus was here,” said Avery Ruhnke, who finished with three goals and an assist. “We just really wanted to bring a whole lot of energy to this game.”
The Clippers’ vibe never faded. Smith scored in the first minute of the second half, and then less than a minute later Marston netted the highlight goal of the night. She was cutting in front of the goal from left to right, faked twice and then flicked a shot behind her head and into the goal for a 14-4 lead. That 10-goal lead meant running time on the clock.
so the minutes started rolling almost as fast the Portsmouth offense.
The Cavaliers did manage some possession and offense in the final minutes, getting two late goals from Mello and another from Alyssa Hill.
Morgan Ruhnke finished with three goals for Portsmouth, Parker had two goals and Maggie MacDonald added one.
As the Clippers posed for a team photo after the game, they all held up five fingers for the five straight D-II titles the program has won. If they want to make it six straight, they’ll have to do it in a new division since they’ll be moving up to D-I next season.
“I told (Portsmouth coach) JoJo (Curro), ‘Thank God you’re leaving Division II,’” coach Haytayan said.
While the five is nice, and the Clippers will certainly aim for six next year, they were mostly just enjoying the moment on Thursday night.
“It feels great. It’s super exciting, as a senior especially, to go out on this high note like this,” Smith said. “And a lot of us have played together for so long, so it’s just really good to end on a win like this.”