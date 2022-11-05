NASHUA — The major task for the Bedford High girls soccer team entering Friday night’s Division I championship game was trying to slow down Exeter’s explosive offensive attack that netted a division-high 81 goals.
Top-seeded Exeter had its chances, but Bedford’s defense made Grace Crowder’s first-half goal stand in a 1-0 victory at Stellos Stadium. The Bulldogs (18-2) avenged a 2-1 loss to Exeter during the regular season.
“We’ve kept a lot of teams off the board, but they were definitely really hard to keep off there,” Bedford coach Michelle Winning said. “It was just hard work, staying disciplined in the back and making smart decisions.”
The win was a final successful step for Bedford, which fell in last season’s final to Bishop Guertin (1-0). Bedford’s lone previous title came over Exeter in 2013; the teams have met four times with the championship on the line in Winning’s 16 seasons as coach. Exeter defeated Bedford in 2012 and 2014, while the Bulldogs also lost title games to Pinkerton Academy (2016) and Manchester Central (2017).
Bedford senior goalie Zoe Santos (five saves) played great behind a determined effort of defensive backs Nieve Humphrey, Kate Mikol and Sari Stein. The Bulldogs finished with 17 shutouts this year.
“It’s amazing,” said Santos. “We’ve been working hard at this ever since last year and we worked hard to achieve our goal. We just knew we had to step to every ball, we knew we had some great players we had to shut down. (Exeter forward Emma Smith) was insane. We just gave it our all today.”
Megan Young has coached Exeter (18-1) to nine championships in 11 title game appearances since 2006, with both losses now coming at the hands of Bedford. Young said her team executed well on Friday night, but the Bulldogs proved to be too tough to break through.
“We had a few (chances) early on, a few late, and had at least four or five good scoring chances and they just didn’t connect,” Young said. “They (the Bulldogs) are known for their defense. Zoe in the net does an amazing job, and they’ve given up the fewest goals all season and it was more of the same tonight. We had chances and we talked about capitalizing on those chances, but the reason why we didn’t is because they’re so strong defensively.”
Exeter turned up its pressure in the final stretch of regulation, but a pass from Lauren Roeder to Taylor Seaman in front of the net was interrupted by Bedford defenders. Mia Smith’s attempt with 10 minutes remaining went wide.
With five minutes left in regulation, Callie Neils unloaded on a corner kick, and she ran in to get the rebound that deflected up into the air. Smith leaped and struck, but her header was snared down by Santos.
“It was definitely repetitive,” Santos said. “They kept coming in and firing shots and I knew, just mentally, I had to stay in the game and physically keep everyone on top of it. We just went out and got it done.”
Exeter controlled play most of the first half and had some good chances, including a shot by Taylor Seaman, which Santos stopped at point-blank range.
Bedford also had some offensive moments, but was held in check until Crowder booted a laser from 25 yards over Exeter goalie’s Kristen Bickford’s leap. The ball bounced off the crossbar and into the back of the net to give Bedford a 1-0 lead with 3:40 left in the first half.
“I had the same shot last year (in a semifinal win over Portsmouth), and I never thought I’d be able to do it again. It was kind of a surreal, lucky feeling,” Crowder said. “That was a huge relief.”
After last year’s championship loss, Winning was confident this group would come back and finish the job.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” Winning said. “This team has been amazing all year, their chemistry has been great and I’m really proud of all they’ve done this year and everything they did tonight. They didn’t give up for one second.”