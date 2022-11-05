NASHUA — The major task for the Bedford High girls soccer team entering Friday night’s Division I championship game was trying to slow down Exeter’s explosive offensive attack that netted a division-high 81 goals.

Division II girls soccer championship: Pelham takes first title

After allowing a division-low of five goals all season, third-seeded Bedford seemed ready to take on that challenge. And Friday night, they executed their defensive plan to perfection.

Girls soccer state championships: Gilford wins Division III, Newmarket takes Division IV