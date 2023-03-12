Paquette
Bishop Guertin’s Meghan Stack, left, and Brooke Paquette celebrate after Paquette hit a layup and was fouled during Sunday’s Division I state championship game against Bedford at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

DURHAM — Down 10 points in the fourth quarter of the NHIAA Division I girls basketball championship game on Sunday, coach Brad Kreick admitted he wasn’t sure he still believed the words he told his Bishop Guertin players at halftime.

His players did. Perhaps none more than Brooke Paquette.