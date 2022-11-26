EXETER — Bedford High School’s Colby Snow is known best for his playmaking ability as a wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner, but years from now he’ll be remembered for “The Kick.”

Snow made a 27-yard field goal with 10.3 seconds remaining to erase a two-point deficit and give Bedford a 15-14 victory over Londonderry in Saturday’s Division I championship game at Exeter High School.