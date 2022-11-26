Snow made a 27-yard field goal with 10.3 seconds remaining to erase a two-point deficit and give Bedford a 15-14 victory over Londonderry in Saturday’s Division I championship game at Exeter High School.
The kick capped a 16-play drive that began on the Bedford 11-yard line with 2:08 to play.
“I just tried to stay calm the whole time, honestly,” Snow said. “Coach (Bedford coach Zach Matthews) brought me over and said, ‘We’re kicking it. I love you either way.’ I couldn’t have asked for a better team to win this with.”
Bedford quarterback Danny Black completed six passes in the final drive, including a 9-yard pass to Dom Tagliaferro on third down that advanced the ball to the Londonderry 10-yard line and set up what amounted to a game-winning kick.
Earlier in the game, Snow had his point-after kick blocked.
“The fact that we won this game on a game-winning field goal is rather ridiculous because anybody who has seen us play this year knows our kicking game and our extra points have been very up and down — a roller coaster ride,” Matthews said. “One week we’re hitting them, then the next week we can’t hit an extra point. So love Colby to death, but he’s not a kicker. He’s a wide receiver, running back, corner … he’s just the best athlete that we have, so he’s been our kicker by default.”
Snow’s kick capped an improbable second-half comeback. Top-seeded Londonderry (10-2) carried a 14-0 lead into the second half.
The Lancers, who won last year’s Division I championship, opened the scoring on an 8-yard run by quarterback Drew Heenan with 7:18 left in the second quarter, and then got a 7-yard TD run from Nathan Pedrick with 1:47 remaining in the first half.
“I’m brokenhearted for my seniors,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “They put in a ton of work the last four years — not that everyone doesn’t — but this was an exceptional group of kids that bought in and haven’t lost many games. I would have liked to see them go back-to-back. I felt like they deserved it, for sure.
“I thought our defense did some great things today. They shouldn’t be hanging their heads at all. Except for that last drive I thought they did a great job.”
Tenth-seeded Bedford (10-3) got on the scoreboard when Black connected with Dom Tagliaferro for an 8-yard TD pass that cut Londonderry’s lead to 14-6 with 7:00 left in the third quarter. Running back Logan Sfeir made it 14-12 when he scored from 4 yards away with 5:25 to play. Black completed a pass to Dylan Soden on the conversion attempt, but Soden was tackled short of the goal line.
After Bedford’s second TD, Londonderry moved the ball to its own 43-yard line, but punted after a third-and-10 pass fell incomplete. Trevor Weinmann’s kick bounced away from Snow and rolled dead at the Bedford 11.
Bedford’s final drive was aided by a personal foul penalty that turned a fourth-and-5 situation into a first down.
“This is capping off an unbelievable playoff run,” Matthews said. “That drive was ridiculous. I was mad at Colby because he didn’t field that punt, but needless to say he made up for it at the other end of the field.”