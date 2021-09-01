Since it expanded to four conferences in 2013, NHIAA Division I football has produced a dominant team each season.
In each of the last eight seasons, the Division I champion has finished unbeaten, and only one of those championship games was decided by fewer than 11 points:
2013: Concord 42, Pinkerton 14
2014: Pinkerton 37, Bedford 0
2015: Goffstown 42, Exeter 14
2016: Bedford 7, Exeter 0
2017: Winnacunnet 41, Pinkerton 21
2018: Bedford 28, Pinkerton 14
2019: Londonderry 21, Exeter 10
2020: Nashua North 49, Goffstown 21
If a team finishes unbeaten this season, it’s anyone’s guess as to which team that will be. Division I appears to have a generous number of very good teams, but a great one? That’s to be determined.
For those who need a refresher, Division I features four five-team conferences: North, South, East and West. Teams play everyone in their conference, plus each team in another conference. This season, the teams in the North will play the teams in the East, and the teams in the South will face the teams in the West.
The four conference champions plus four wild cards — two from the North/East and two from the South/West — will qualify for the playoffs.
West
Nashua North is the only Division I team that didn’t suffer a loss last season. North opponents will no longer have to worry about quarterback/defensive back Curtis Harris-Lopez, who is now playing at Holy Cross, but the Titans aren’t lacking talent.
The North players to keep an eye on this season include running back/defensive back Derek Finlay, offensive lineman/linebacker Toby Brown Jr. and slot receiver/linebacker Jack Peters.
Nashua South is a team that could show significant improvement this season. The Panthers return 15 starters — eight on defense — from a team that went 2-3 last season. The key returnee is senior running back/linebacker Josh Compoh, who missed most of last season with an injury.
“We’re pretty excited about this group,” South coach Scott Knight said. “We have some pretty good balance across the board on both sides of the ball.”
Perhaps no team was more impressive in the preseason than Bishop Guertin, which beat Goffstown 14-0 in the Queen City Jamboree. BG has one of the state’s top athletes in quarterback/defensive back Matt Santosuosso, who helped the Cardinals win the Division I basketball championship last winter.
Merrimack will build around quarterback Kyle Crampton and receiver Shea Goodwin.
Goodwin was an all-state selection at wide receiver last year.
Head coach Linwood Patnode continues to rebuild the Keene program. The Blackbirds are likely a year away from being a serious playoff contender.
South
Salem has one of the best running backs in the state in senior Aidan McDonald, who ran for 763 yards and nine TDs in seven games last season. Linebacker Tommy Ahlers and defensive back Kaleb Bates will be among the defensive leaders.
Pinkerton’s 2020 season was canceled after three games. The Astros return 14 starters, including running back Jacob Albert, who ran for 271 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries last fall. Nate Campos is back at quarterback, and the Astros are big up front with offensive linemen Edward Van De Veen (6-foot-6, 260, George Nigro (6-foot-6, 320) and tight end Anthony DeSalvo (6-foot-4, 230).
Londonderry had to replace all but seven starters from last year’s 4-3 team and will build around running back/defensive back Riley Boles, wide receiver/outside linebacker Colby Ramshaw and lineman wingback/linebacker Trevor Weinmann.
“It’s a hard-working group that competes every day,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “We have a tough schedule versus some talented teams with experience and great coaching. It will be a challenge every week, but we’re looking forward to it.”
Jack Byrne is entering his third season as the head coach at Windham, which was winless in four games last year. There are 10 starters back from that team. Senior running back/defensive back Andrew Brow, senior wide receiver/linebacker A.J. Fox, senior lineman/linebacker Jackson Milano and senior offensive lineman/linebacker Keegan Parke will serve as team captains.
Alvirne went 0-5 last fall, but the Broncos should have a strong offensive line led by senior Alex Lawson. The Broncos also have two good players who will line up at tight end and defensive end in senior Brendan Graham and senior Alvin Thumi.
“We play in the toughest conference in New Hampshire, but we’ll be prepared and ready to battle week in and week out,” Alvirne coach Tarek Rothe said.
North
Goffstown lost to North in last year’s Division I championship game, but the Grizzlies have a strong senior class and may have enough talent to make a return trip to the title game. Division I offers have been extended to tight end/linebacker Peyton Strickland and two-way lineman Antonio Kapos. Senior linebacker Ryan Cote will lead the defense.
Bedford has one of the top quarterbacks in the state in senior Joe Mikol, who is entering his third year as a starter. The Bulldogs raised some eyebrows when they beat Salem 21-12 in the Queen City Jamboree.
“I think we proved we can play and win physical football games,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said after the jamboree. “You look at our schedule (and) we have Winnacunnet (Week 1). Physical football. We’re going to see Exeter this year. Physical football. So those are the types of games we’re going to have to grind out and win. We’re ready to play in those types of games.”
Memorial is still lacking depth, but the Crusaders have some top-tier talent in linebacker/tight end Jacob Calabro and running back/defensive back Kai Colson. If things break right, a playoff berth looks like a realistic possibility for the Crusaders this season.
Jim Corkum has replaced Eric Brown as Concord’s head coach. Corkum played at Concord and was an assistant coach on Brown’s staff when Concord won the Division I championship in 2013.
Central’s best players are RB/LB Aiden Kelley and QB/DB Jayden Hann.
East
Winnacunnet returned 13 starters from a team that lost to Goffstown in the Division I semifinals last season. Quarterback Kyle Tilley is among those in that group.
“We return a lot of talent and experience at our skill positions,” Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francoeur said. “We may be as deep as ever at running back. As always, it’ll come down to staying healthy and improving week to week.”
Dover has 15 starters back from last fall and is another team that should be in the hunt for a playoff berth in the North/East bracket. Eight of those players are entering their third season as a starter. Darian Lopez-Sullivan is among the state’s top quarterbacks.
Bill Ball is in his 29th season as the head coach at Exeter, which will learn a lot about itself when it opens with Goffstown on Friday night. The Blue Hawks have five starters back on each side of the ball from a team that went 4-2 last season before its season was cut short by COVID.
Depth is not a concern for the Blue Hawks, who have 126 players in the program.
The number of players who came out for football in Portsmouth this season (80) was the highest in years, according to Portsmouth/Oyster River coach Brian Pafford. The Clippers went 0-4 last season and will rely on some strong skill-position players to win games this year. Portsmouth/Oyster River has 17 players in its senior class, 10 more than last year.
Spaulding graduated 25 seniors from its 2020 team, but still has close to 80 players in the program. Six starters are back from a team that finished 2-3 last year.
DIVISION I PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tommy Ahlers, HB/S (Salem), Sr.; Jacob Albert, RB/DB (Pinkerton), Jr.; Matt Alkire, RB/LB (Winnacunnet), Sr.; Kaleb Bates, WR/DB (Salem), Sr.; Riley Boles, RB/S (Londonderry), Sr.; Toby Brown Jr., LB/OL (Nashua North), Jr.;
Jacob Calabro, RB/LB (Manchester Memorial), Sr.; Kai Colson, RB/DB (Memorial), Sr.; Josh Compoh, RB (Nashua South), Sr.; Kyle Crampton, QB/DB (Merrimack), Sr.; Jack Daley, OT/DL (Salem), Sr.; Anthony DeSalvo, TE (Pinkerton), Sr.;
Michael Dettore, RB/KR (Exeter), Jr.; Dante Fernandes, RB/LB (Salem), Sr.; Derek Finlay, RB/DB (Nashua North), Jr.; Zach Fredericks, TE/DE (Winnacunnet), Sr.; Rocco Geraci, OL/DL (Bishop Guertin), Jr.;
Joey Gianotti, OL/DL (Spaulding), Sr.; Damian Gigante, RB/LB (Salem), Sr.; Shea Goodwin, CB/SE (Merrimack), Sr.; Dom Gould, WR/DB (Winnacunnet), Sr.; Brendan Graham, TE/DE (Alvirne), Sr.;
Ryan Graney, TE/DL (Exeter), Jr.; Hunter Jeffers, OL/DL (Concord), Sr.; Antonio Kapos, OT/DL (Goffstown), Sr.; Max Lalime, RB/DB (Portsmouth), Sr.; Isaac Lapointe, TE/LB (Spaulding), Sr.;
Alex Lawson, OL/DL (Alvirne), Sr.; Nate Leighton, RB/DE (Exeter), Sr.; Jonah Lopez, WR/DB (Goffstown), Sr.; Darian Lopez-Sullivan, QB/DB (Dover), Sr.; Jack McCann, C/LB (Winnacunnet), Sr.; Tucker McCann, LB/RB (Winnacunnet), Sr.;
Aidan McDonald, RB/LB (Salem), Sr.; Jackson Milano, OL/DE (Windham), Sr.; Joseph Mikol, QB/K (Bedford), Sr.; Josh Norman, OL/DL (Exeter), Sr.; Finn O’Neil, RB/DB (Bedford), Sr.; Matt O’Rourke, WR/DB (Concord), Jr.; Keegan Parke, RB/LB (Windham), Sr.; Jack Peters, LB/DB (Nashua North), Jr.;
Cole Peterson, WR/DB (Windham), Sr.; Andrew Porter, WR/S (Alvirne), Sr.; Kody Rashed, RB/LB (Concord), Sr.; Colby Ramshaw, WR/OLB (Londonderry), Sr.; Matt Santosuosso, QB/WR/DB (Bishop Guertin), Jr.; Magnus Steele, OL/DL (Bedford), Sr.;
Peyton Strickland, WR/TE/LB (Goffstown), Sr.; Kyle Tilley, QB (Winnacunnet), Sr.; Jake Wiberg, RB/DB (Exeter), Sr.; Matt Wilson, OT/LB (Manchester Memorial), Sr.