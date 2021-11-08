Pinkerton Academy quarterback Nathan Campos is under pressure from Londonderry’s Colby Ramshaw, left, and Ty Miles during last Saturday’s first-round playoff contest at Lancer Park. Londonderry prevailed and will host Salem this coming Saturday with a Division I championship berth on the line.
Not surprisingly, the New Hampshire Union Leader High School Football Power Poll’s top four teams compete in Division I — and will play each other in Saturday’s division semifinals.
In last Saturday’s first round, Salem moved up one spot to No. 3 after its 61-31 blowout of then-No. 7 Bishop Guertin. The Blue Devils will visit No. 2 Londonderry, which defeated rival Pinkerton Academy 25-13, in a semifinal at 1 p.m.
Salem handed the Lancers their only loss of the season, 35-21 at Grant Field on Oct. 22. The Blue Devils have won six in a row, averaging 41 points per game during that span.
Exeter, likewise, moved up a spot in this week’s poll, to No. 4 after outlasting then-No. 3 Bedford in double overtime. The Blue Hawks’ prize in the semifinals? A return engagement with Seacoast rival and unbeaten, top-ranked Winnacunnet, also at 1 p.m.
The clubs’ earlier contest, on Sept. 25, went to the Warriors, 14-7. Winnacunnet has allowed an average of 8.5 points per game.
Division II’s top clubs, No. 7 Timberlane and No. 9 Lebanon, stayed on a collision course for the division championship. The Owls dispatched Gilford-Belmont and the Raiders beat Souhegan in last week’s quarterfinals, earning home semifinal contests on Saturday.
The sites for the Division III and IV championship games on Saturday have been chosen. In Division III, once-beaten Trinity will battle undefeated Pelham at Bedford High, and in Division IV, Fall Mountain battles Somersworth at the Bank of New Hampshire Stadium in Laconia. Both games are set for 1 p.m. kickoffs.
The full weekend playoff schedule (all games on Saturday):