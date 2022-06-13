HOLDERNESS — The first one was special but this one was harder, Kristen Morissette said.
Morissette led the Exeter High School softball team to the program’s first state title in 2019. After eight innings at Plymouth State University’s D&M Field on Saturday night, Morissette and the Blue Hawks secured their second crown with a 1-0 eight-inning victory over Concord in the NHIAA Division I final.
“These guys really battled,” Morissette said. “It was a tough game, so this is going to be special, too.”
Exeter won it on a bases-loaded, two-out fielder’s choice grounder by Chloe Brunelle, with pinch-runner Avery Allard beating a throw to third base, allowing Summer LeClerc to score. LeClerc had reached on an error and advanced to third on Mackenzie Ducharme’s double. Concord then intentionally walked Emma Plourde, loading the bases and setting the scene for the game-winning play.
Ducharme and her fellow Exeter seniors, Katie Buban and Sydney Cole, graduated Saturday morning ahead of the game.
“I knew my team would pull through, which they did,” said Exeter junior pitcher Kristen Beebe, the Gatorade New Hampshire player of the year. “Especially with two outs, that’s scary but I knew Chloe could do it and she did.”
Beebe edged out Concord sophomore hurlers Maddy Wachter and Sarah Taylor in a pitchers’ duel. Beebe allowed five hits and two walks and hit one batter alongside a 15-strikeout performance. The righty stranded two Concord baserunners in the second, fourth and sixth innings.
“She’s tough as nails to go eight innings like that and I still think in the eighth she was throwing as hard as she did in the first,” Morissette said of Beebe.
Wachter allowed two hits and one walk alongside six strikeouts over five innings. Taylor gave up two hits and two walks and struck out one.
Top-seeded Exeter finished with a 20-1 record and advanced to the final with a 12-0 semifinal win over Pinkerton Academy. Second-seeded Concord (19-1) scored at least three runs in each game before Saturday. The Crimson Tide’s only other loss was 4-3 in walkoff fashion at Exeter in both team’s regular-season finale.
Taylor led off the sixth inning with a single to right field and teammate Elizabeth Blinn then reached base on a fielding error. Beebe ended arguably Concord’s best scoring chance by striking out three straight batters.
Blinn also belted a one-out triple to deep left field in the top of the eighth inning. Beebe responded by striking out Concord’s next two batters.
“We had our chances,” Concord coach Duke Sawyer said. “We had people on base more than once and all we needed was that one hit and we just could not get that one hit.”
The Blue Hawks stranded runners on second and third base in the third inning. Plourde, Ducharme, LeClerc and Annie Christiana logged Exeter’s hits.
Blinn, Taylor, Andie Moreira, Grace MacDonald and Kennedy Craigue each had a hit for Concord.
“It’s a feeling like I’ve never felt before,” Beebe said of winning the championship. “It’s an amazing shock through your whole body and just (for) the whole team to experience it together is unlike anything else.”