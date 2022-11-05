Bedford vball celeb

Bedford’s Caitlyn Duquette, back right, jumps in celebration after Bedford clinched its third straight Division I championship with a 3-2 victory over Hollis-Brookline. Riley O’Connell, left, Violet Falvey, right, and Lyndsey Healey, back, crouching, join in.

 DAN DOYON

DERRY — For the first time in three years, the Bedford High School volleyball team found itself in an unfamiliar position during Saturday’s Division I championship match against Hollis-Brookline.

The two-time defending champion and top-seeded Bulldogs hadn’t played in a fifth set through an undefeated streak that has stretched over 50 matches, but No. 2 Hollis-Brookline changed that with a dominant set 3 that left the Bulldogs against the ropes, trailing 2-1.