Bedford’s Caitlyn Duquette, back right, jumps in celebration after Bedford clinched its third straight Division I championship with a 3-2 victory over Hollis-Brookline. Riley O’Connell, left, Violet Falvey, right, and Lyndsey Healey, back, crouching, join in.
DERRY — For the first time in three years, the Bedford High School volleyball team found itself in an unfamiliar position during Saturday’s Division I championship match against Hollis-Brookline.
The two-time defending champion and top-seeded Bulldogs hadn’t played in a fifth set through an undefeated streak that has stretched over 50 matches, but No. 2 Hollis-Brookline changed that with a dominant set 3 that left the Bulldogs against the ropes, trailing 2-1.
But the Bulldogs weren’t ready to give up their crown.
After surviving a tough set 4, Bedford jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the fifth and deciding set on their way to a 15-11 victory and a 3-2 championship match victory at Pinkerton Academy’s Hackler Gymnasium. The other set scores were 25-22, 22-25, 15-25 and 25-22.
“This is a big stage and we’ve got a young team, so even though we’ve had success in the past, this was really a rebuilding season for us,” Bedford coach Anna McGann said. “It just took a little bit of time for us to step up to that pressure and I think we felt that in the first couple. Once we started playing our own game, it started going our way.”
Bedford (21-0) has defeated Hollis-Brookline (18-3) for three championships, as the Bulldogs swept the Cavaliers the previous two years. Bedford won this season’s regular-season matchup in early September, 3-1.
“We had them. We could’ve had them. It was just a couple of points,” said Hollis-Brookline coach Becky Balfour. “We played lights out, spectacular, fantastic volleyball. We just told them to be present and fight. Taking it to the end with them (the Bulldogs), I’m super proud of them (the Cavaliers).”
Junior Lyndsey Healey dominated on the day with 24 kills, while Riley O’Connell added 12.
“It was a lot of pressure and we all felt that in the beginning, but once those first two games were done, we shook off those nerves and we had to come back after that third set,” Healey said. “It was just a lot of nerves we had to overcome. We had to calm down, find that middle ground where we can hit balls hard but still settle down and really focus.”
Hollis-Brookline’s Cheyenne Colbert matched the production of Healy all game long and was a key in helping the Cavaliers rally from a deficit in set 2. Hollis-Brookline went on a 7-2 run to end the set, as Kate Berrigan’s ace gave the Cavaliers the lead for good and tied the match at 1-1.
The Cavaliers left no doubt midway through the third set when they broke to an 11-10 lead with an 8-2 run and took a 19-12 advantage on a kill by Berrigan. Colbert then finished off the 25-15 victory with a pair of kills to give Hollis-Brookline the 2-1 match advantage.
With Bedford needing to come through in set 4, the Bulldogs found themselves down by three points when they went on a 7-0 run to take an 18-14 lead. Hollis-Brookline rallied and tied the set at 19-19 following a Colbert kill. Bedford reclaimed the lead, gained a cushion off a block of an Abbie Hoffpauir shot and evened the match at 2-2 with an O’Connell kill for the 25-22 set win.
“Obviously that (set 3) was one of Hollis-Brookline’s best sets of the season and we really weren’t on our best game, we were just sitting back and relaxing,” Healey said. “We said to ourselves that we were still in this, this is still our game and we came back and fought for it and gave it our all.”
Bedford came out strong in the fifth set with everything on the line. O’Connell had an ace and Healey had a kill in helping the Bulldogs get an 8-3 cushion that they maintained into the set 5 clincher.
“We had to start playing our game, start playing volleyball, because we were a little too tense,” McGann said. “We had to stop having to react to what they were doing. It was just a simple conversation of starting to pass the ball and hitting it. Just settle and just have fun.”
Healey, a junior, has three championships, two undefeated seasons and her team a 50-match win streak.
“It’s amazing. I’m really proud of our team and it shows a lot about our program,” Healey said. “Our program has a lot of talent and we train to be disciplined and train to be supporting each other. There is a lot of energy on that court.”