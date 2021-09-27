No surprise here: Winnacunnet High School remains a unanimous No. 1 in the New Hampshire Union Leader High School Football Power Poll after its win at rival Exeter on Saturday.
Also no surprise: Londonderry now sits at No. 2 after its rivalry win, also on the road, at Pinkerton Academy.
Both the Warriors and Lancers are 4-0 and are the only unbeaten clubs in Division I. Their conferences — East and South, respectively — do not meet during the regular season and any potential meeting would happen no earlier than the state final.
Exeter, which began last week ranked No. 2, dropped a spot, and Pinkerton, formerly No. 3, did the same.
The big climber this week is Bishop Guertin (3-1), which rose two sports to No. 5. The Cardinals, who began the season unranked, suffered their lone loss at Londonderry in Week 3.
Division II stalwarts Timberlane and Lebanon, both unbeaten, check in at No. 6 and No. 8 this week.
Similar to Winnacunnet and Londonderry, those two clubs would meet no earlier than that division’s state championship.
The only game this weekend featuring two ranked teams is No. 10 Dover at Winnacunnet.
Londonderry is scheduled to host Alvirne on Saturday afternoon, Exeter goes to Manchester Memorial on Friday night and Pinkerton plays Merrimack in Derry.