LONDONDERRY — Timberlane Regional High School’s stranglehold on the Division I wrestling championship is over. Salem wrestlers prevailed in two weight classes to help the Blue Devils secure the Division I title Saturday at Londonderry High School.
Salem earned 256 points. Timberlane was second with 173 and Londonderry placed third with 161.5.
Salem’s victory ended Timberlane’s run of seven consecutive Division I championships. The Owls had won the Division I meet in 21 of the last 22 years. During that stretch, Londonderry (2015) was the only other team that earned a Division I title.
“This has been a seven-year project for us,” said Nick Eddy, who is in his seventh season as Salem’s head coach. “Everyone chipped in, from the wrestlers, the coaches, the parents, the school district — the entire town has been behind us.
“We knew we had the guys to do it, but we still needed to perform. Timberlane is still good, Bedford is good. Londonderry had a great day. Keene and Concord are great teams.”
The Blue Devils had seven wrestlers reach the finals: Evan Lynch (106), Brody McDonald (113), Spencer Buscema (126), Caleb O’Rourke (132), Matteo Mustapha (160), David Jacques (170) and Nick Antonietti (195). Lynch and O’Rourke each prevailed in their weight class.
It was Salem’s first Division I championship since 2000, when it shared the title with Concord and Timberlane. Salem finished as the Division I runner-up last year.
Lynch, a sophomore, also won his weight class at last year’s Division I meet as well as at the Meet of Champions. He said although the team’s goal was always to dethrone Timberlane, the Blue Devils took a day-by-day approach and emphasized not looking too far ahead.
“We just worried about the next meet,” Lynch said. “That’s what led us here. We’ve been working for this all year. We heard rumors (about knocking off Timberlane) but we just tried to stay humble and focused. It was about each meet and winning that one.”
Salem also beat Timberlane 44-30 in a dual meet earlier this month.
Bedford’s Nate Pass, who defeated Salem’s Spencer Buscema in the 126-pound final, was named the meet’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. Eddy was selected as the Division I Coach of the Year.
The top six finishers in each weight class advanced to Saturday’s Meet of Champions, which will be held at Bedford High School.
Championship Matches
106: Evan Lynch (Salem) def. Ryan Sigillo (Timberlane), pinfall; 113: Peter Rincan (Bedford) def. Brody McDonald (Salem), 12-4; 120: Griffin Norwalt (Concord) def. Peyton Gowell (Keene), 5-4; 126: Nate Pass (Bedford) def. Spencer Buscema (Salem), 16-0; 132: Caleb O’Rourke (Salem) def. Nicolas D’Alessandro (Londonderry), pinfall; 138: Aidan Williams (Windham) def. John Fabrizio (Timberlane), 16-6; 145: Teghan McConnell (Bedford) def. Jacob Andrade (Timberlane), 12-5; 152: David Pento Jr. (Londonderry) def. Ben Little (Timberlane), 9-5; 160: Matteo Mustapha (Salem) def. Connor Carrier (Bedford), 12-8; 170: Patrick O’Connor Londonderry def. David Jacques (Salem), pinfall; 182: Anthony Fernandez (Nashua South) def. Joe Bernard (Exeter), 8-2; 195: Noah Blake (Concord) def. Nick Antonietti (Salem), pinfall; 220: Evan Ray (Keene) def. Austin Wells (Concord), pinfall; 285: Jason Canavan (Keene) def. Colby Vancelette (Nashua South), 7-3.
Team Results
1. Salem (256), 2. Timberlane (173), 3. Londonderry (161.5), 4. Concord (161), 5. Keene (160), 6. Bedford (143), 7. Windham (140), 8. Nashua South (117), 9. Pinkerton (103), 10. Exeter (93), 11. Manchester Memorial (41.5), 12. Nashua North (26.5), 13. Manchester Central (15).