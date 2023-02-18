O'Rourke
Salem’s Caleb O’Rourke, facing, battles Londonderry’s Nicholas D’Alessandro in the 132-pound final at Saturday’s Division I Wrestling Championship at Londonderry. O’Rourke prevailed.

 Mark Bolton/Union Leader

LONDONDERRY — Timberlane Regional High School’s stranglehold on the Division I wrestling championship is over. Salem wrestlers prevailed in two weight classes to help the Blue Devils secure the Division I title Saturday at Londonderry High School.

Salem earned 256 points. Timberlane was second with 173 and Londonderry placed third with 161.5.