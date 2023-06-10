Hale
Hollis-Brookline pitcher Charlie Hale celebrates after blanking Plymouth 5-0 in the NHIAA Division II championship at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on Saturday.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — Hollis-Brookline proved to be the best NHIAA baseball team in Division II last spring, and the same can be said for this year’s Cavaliers as well.

Second-seeded Hollis-Brookline secured its second Division II title in as many years by beating eighth-seeded Plymouth, 5-0, in Saturday’s Division II championship game at Delta Dental Stadium.